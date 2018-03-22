'Steak it up': Steak'M Take'M spoofs Yo Gotti's 'Rake It Up'
Steak'M Take'M, a family-owned fast food restaurant with three locations in Kansas City, put a sizzling twist on Yo Gotti's "Rake It Up." "Steak It Up" features co-owner Micah Ross rapping about "the best cheesesteaks ever."
The Crossroads area is getting the Broadway Deli, an authentic Jewish deli that will source meats and recipes from Manny’s Cafeteria and Delicatessen, which has been a Chicago institution since 1942. The Broadway Deli will be at 2101 Broadway.
Chow Town visits Farm to Market Bread Company in Kansas City. Jill Silva, The Star's food editor, will explore the company's rich history and their famous holiday breads: stollen and panettone. Go behind the scenes and see how Italian panettone is
On a brief visit to London, Ardie A. Davis scoured the streets to see what Londoners know about barbecue — specifically Kansas City barbecue. At Smokestak in East London, Davis discovered, “This place knows barbecue.”
Messenger Coffee Co. + Ibis Bakery opened at 1624 Grand Blvd. in the Crossroads a few weeks ago. In addition to loaves of bread, customers can purchase bread-based options topped with farm-fresh ingredients, including toast and tartines.
The Star’s Jill Silva hosts a special holiday entertaining Facebook Live with Italian cooking star Lidia Bastianich. Bastianich shows how to create an inspiring trio of bruschetta. She shares recipes, tips and wine pairing for the perfect holiday