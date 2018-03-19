Yum or yuck? Sonic will offer a pickle juice slush this summer

For those people who chug the juice right out of the pickle jar, this news is a really big dill.
This summer, Sonic will introduce a pickle juice slush.
Just drink those words in for a second. Pickle juice, served over crushed ice.
The bright green pickle juice snow cone slush will be offered for a limited time beginning in June, Scott Uehlein, the company's vice president of product innovation and development, told USA Today.
Never miss a local story.
Food & Wine already tasted one at Sonic headquarters in Oklahoma City.
"And the drink is exactly what it sounds like: a sweet slush flavored with pickle juice. As could be expected, the beverage is bright green — in a way no brine of pickles ever has been — but this is Sonic, so everything should be a little fluorescent and playful," wrote Maria Yagoda.
The magazine found the drink "surprisingly delicious." "Sweet and tangy, the bright brine compensates for the over-savoriness you might have been worried about.
"You won’t understand why, but you’ll keep going back for more sips, likely until it’s all gone. Our only gripe is that the slush is a bit too sweet, as if overcorrecting for the acidity, but maybe this is what has to happen for America to acclimate to — and embrace — pickle-flavored soft drink."
Americans have already embraced pickle-flavored-just-about-anything, from Pringles and popcorn to vodka and Christmas candy canes.
Sonic isn't even the first to offer a slushie or snow cone doused in pickle juice, though this one won't include chunks of pickles like others do across the country.
Now that the news is out, people can't decide if the idea of a Sonic pickle juice slush leaves them cold or craving one.
But the news gets better for those folks chugging pickle juice straight out of the jars. (We know who you are, brethren.)
"Once the drink hits Sonic locations, you can use the pickle-flavored syrup for anything on the menu," notes Delish.
"That means you could put it in milkshakes, sundaes, or even burgers, as long as you’re okay with possibly paying an extra charge."
Comments