BBQ on demand: 5 things to know about ClusterTruck, downtown's 'virtual food truck'

Late last year, Indiana-based ClusterTruck rolled into Kansas City.
The delivery-only restaurant founded by tech entrepreneur Chris Baggott has a menu inspired by a food truck festival. So customers can order everything from breakfast burritos and Cuban sandwiches to Pad Thai and pizza.
The food is ordered online at clustertruck.com, made to order and delivered fast — the average wait time is 21 minutes, and meals spends around six minutes in transit.
Last week, Kansas City's ClusterTruck added a barbecue truck to its virtual fleet. Marshal's River Barbecue makes smoked brisket, burnt ends, sliced pork and sausage sandwiches. Here are five things to know about downtown's new barbecue delivery service.
1.
It's only available downtown, in the River Market, in the Crossroads, and part of North Kansas City. If you're south of 33rd Street, this 'cue is not for you. Here's ClusterTruck's Kansas City delivery map.
2.
It's made the authentic Kansas City way. General manager Christian Moscoso previously worked as a kitchen manager at Jack Stack, so he knows his way around ClusterTruck's hickory-fueled Southern Pride smoker. Moscoso helped develop ClusterTruck's barbecue rub recipes and smoking techniques. The brisket is smoked whole, low and slow, for up to 14 hours. The burnt ends are cut from the point end of the brisket and smoked even longer, so they're tender and loaded with smoky flavor.
A brisket lunch costs $13.50 and comes with sliced beef, spicy baked beans, buttered toast and potato salad made with roasted garlic and dill. Customers can try the burnt ends in Moscoso's favorite, the Burnt Endeavor ($10), a hash made by layering chopped tater tots with burnt ends, or a super-decadent brisket baked mac and cheese ($10).
3.
The barbecue sauce will sneak up on you. The secret to its spicy kick is poblano and ancho chili peppers. They're cooked down and blended into ClusterTruck's deep red sauce, which is made from scratch.
4.
The sausage is from the Local Pig. The East Bottoms butcher shop supplies ClusterTruck with barbecue burnt end franks and bacon franks. The bacon franks are used to make the crave-worthy sausage sandwich ($13.50), which layers seared, juicy slices of sausage with melty cheese on a soft, squishy bun. Baked beans and potato salad are served on the side.
5.
Marshal's River Barbecue might eventually roll out to other ClusterTruck cities such as Indianapolis, Cleveland and Denver. But for now, it's only available in KC.
Comments