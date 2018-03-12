5 things to know about the River Market's 'strange' new brewery

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Three homebrewing friends joined up to open Strange Days, a new brewery in the River Market. On the menu: Beers inspired by global ingredients. Sarah Gish sgish@kcstar.com

Three homebrewing friends joined up to open Strange Days, a new brewery in the River Market. On the menu: Beers inspired by global ingredients. Sarah Gish sgish@kcstar.com