DoorDash begins food deliveries in Kansas City, but not every restaurant is onboard

Anton Kotar, owner of Anton’s Taproom, doesn’t want DoorDash delivering his food. “The food at Anton’s would not deliver well. I’ve always been emphatic about that, thank you,” he says. He says he’d rather sell a steak raw and have the customer cook it himself than have his cooked food delivered in a way that wasn’t up to his standards. File photo by Tammy Ljungblad The Kansas City Star