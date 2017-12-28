KC BBQ expert Ardie Davis and Michael Gratz, owner of Prairie Fire BBQ in London, sat down recently to a barbecue meat feast at Slap’s, including pork spareribs, burnt ends, pulled pork, beef brisket, smoked turkey, Polish sausage, jalapeno cheddar sausage, with BBQ beans, baked potato casserole, dill slices, jalapeno slices & bunny bread on the side.
London BBQ redux: Talking with Michael Gratz of Prairie Fire BBQ

By Ardie A. Davis

Special to The Star

December 28, 2017 11:19 AM

When I wrote recently about barbecue in London, a reader asked why I hadn’t mentioned Prairie Fire BBQ’s Michael Gratz with strong ties to Kansas City. Short answer: I didn’t know about Prairie Fire or Michael. I thanked the reader for the tip, and then I reached out to Michael via the Prairie Fire website.

It turned out that Michael would be in KC with his wife and son on a Christmas visit with relatives. We arranged to meet at Slap’s for a get-acquainted lunch.

I invited Jill Silva to join us as I wanted Michael to meet her and vice versa. Jill met us at Slap’s and we three had a delightful chat over a fantastic barbecue meat feast of pork spareribs, pulled pork, beef brisket, burnt ends, turkey, Polish sausage, jalapeno cheddar sausage, pit beans and baked potato casserole.

Some interesting information Michael shared with us:

Michael, a KC native, founded Prairie Fire in London in 2013 in a street food stall near Cerner’s UK headquarters. Today he and 18 employees run a thriving catering business and a shop in the Mercato Metropolitano.

He sold his first brisket sandwich to “a guy from Kansas City.”

Prairie Fire uses oak and apple to smoke KC-style barbecue in a Southern Pride SRG 400 pit.

bbq guy_3612
Michael Gratz, proprietor of Prairie Fire BBQ in London, had some lunch at Slap’s in Kansas City recently.
Ardie A. Davis Special to The Star

prairie fire BBQ sauce_3623
In coming months Prairie Fire’s product line will expand to include bar snacks, cocktail mixes, hot sauces and queso.
Ardie A. Davis Special to The Star

Prairie Fire BBQ is also sold in several London breweries and pubs.

Michael’s catering clients include the U.S. embassy, Apple, Nike, Red Bull, NFL, Adidas, Adobe and Ernst and Young.

Prairie Fire Original and Spicy BBQ sauce is available “at the best butchers in London and at major groceries like Whole Foods.”

Plans are underway to open a new restaurant over the next six months and to expand Prairie Fire’s product line to include “bar snacks, BBQ-inspired cocktail mixes (think BBQ Bloody Mary’s) and more condiments including hot sauces and queso.”

In Kansas City we take the availability of packer briskets, pork butts, spareribs and other standard barbecue meats for granted. Not so in London. Here’s what Michael told us:

“When I started in 2013 sourcing packer briskets and pork butts wasn’t easy.”

Today he uses “USDA Creekstone Farms briskets and English pork, chicken, turkey and lamb. The English abattoirs now do cuts specific to American BBQ because of the growing demand for those cuts, but they didn’t until recently.

“In the early days of Prairie Fire I was giving my supplier instructions on how to trim the pork shoulders and St. Louis ribs. The English call pork butts ‘neck end shoulder’ and pork spareribs are called ‘belly ribs.’ 

Prairie Fire BBQ Sauces — original and spicy — are a tomato base fusion of sweet and sour, sour being the predominant note, in step with Gates and Jack Stack. The slightly sweet finish has a gentle spicy kick in the original, with more of same in the spicy.

Although influenced by Gates, Jack Stack, Joe’s Kansas City and LC’s, the flavor is unique to Prairie Fire. I like it.

Our encounter with Michael Gratz left me with admiration for his barbecue knowledge and his passion for the art and business of barbecue. I look forward to enjoying Prairie Fire BBQ the next time I’m in London. I hope you will do so as well.

Ardie Davis founded a sauce contest on his backyard patio in 1984 that became the American Royal International Barbecue Sauce, Rub & Baste contest. He is a charter member of the Kansas City Barbeque Society and an inductee into the KCBS Hall of Flame. He has been interviewed on food shows and writes for barbecue-related publications. He is author/co-author of 11 published barbecue books and is a 2016 inductee into the Barbecue Hall of Fame.

