London BBQ redux: Talking with Michael Gratz of Prairie Fire BBQ

KC BBQ expert Ardie Davis and Michael Gratz, owner of Prairie Fire BBQ in London, sat down recently to a barbecue meat feast at Slap’s, including pork spareribs, burnt ends, pulled pork, beef brisket, smoked turkey, Polish sausage, jalapeno cheddar sausage, with BBQ beans, baked potato casserole, dill slices, jalapeno slices & bunny bread on the side. Ardie A. Davis Special to The Star