Joe’s Kansas City Whiskey Bar-B-Que Sauce combines “two things that are great about Kansas City,” says Cary Taylor, Joe’s KC culinary director: J. Rieger & Co. whiskey and the barbecue icon’s Kansas City-style sauce.
The daily dish on Kansas City's food and drink scene

Joe’s KC Whiskey Bar-B-Que Sauce on sale Friday, but supplies are limited

By Jill Wendholt Silva

December 01, 2017 08:11 AM

A limited number of bottles of Joe’s Kansas City Whiskey Bar-B-Que Sauce go on sale Friday, Dec. 1.

In a city drowning in barbecue sauce, you might be wondering: What’s the big deal?

Well, the tomato-and-brown sugar Kansas City-style sauce is fortified with a swig of whiskey from another homegrown hero, J. Rieger & Co. Rieger’s brand of whiskey is aged in Spanish sherry barrels, and I suspect that’s what gives the sauce a pleasantly round, mellow and well-balanced flavor.

For comparison’s sake, I happened to have a bottle of Joe’s Original Sauce in my fridge. In a side-by-side taste test (with and without meat per Kansas City Barbeque Society rules), the two sauces were different colors and different weights. The original is browner and thicker, but also sweeter and more brash.

“We wanted a KC-style sauce to know it was from KC, (but we needed a sauce) that wasn’t as intense as the original,” said Cary Taylor, Joe’s corporate chef.

Whiskey is the fifth ingredient, but the sherry cuts the assertiveness of Kansas City’s traditional tomato-and-vinegar base. Molasses stands in for brown sugar, adding some heft.

  • Kansas City barbecue: what's so special about it?

    The Star's food editor Jill Silva highlights the famous and new Kansas City barbecue restaurants, from Arthur Bryant's to Joe's Kansas City to Q39.

Kansas City barbecue: what's so special about it?

The Star's food editor Jill Silva highlights the famous and new Kansas City barbecue restaurants, from Arthur Bryant's to Joe's Kansas City to Q39.

Jill Silva The Kansas City Star

There’s one intriguing ingredient on both ingredient lists (magnifying glass required!): tamarind concentrate, a sweet-sour-sour ingredient that is used in chutneys. In barbecue sauce, it adds texture and flavor.

“This exotic ingredient isn’t really that exotic,” according to Meathead Goldwyn of amazingribs.com in “KC Classic Barbecue Sauce.” “It shows up on the lists of a lot of great BBQ sauces. It has a sweet citrusy flavor and really amps up a sauce.”

In “The Great BBQ Sauce Book” (Ten Speed Press, 1999), Kansas City’s Ardie Davis includes tamarind in the ingredient glossary. Whiskey — and a final dash of vanilla extract — are not on that list.

The packaging and presentation takes its cues from the spirit world: The 15-ounce liquor-style bottles are corked, banded and hand-labeled. I received number 655 of the 960 numbered bottled on sale as my taster bottle. Batch 1 is a limited-edition offer.

The cost is $14.99 per bottle vs. $4.99 for the original. But if you’re looking for a stocking stuffer for a hard-to-please barbecue and/or whiskey lover, this is definitely a sauce they’ll appreciate.

A 2-tablespoon serving has 60 calories and 260 milligrams of sodium.

Buy it at J. Rieger & Co. tasting room, 2700 Guinotte Ave., as well as at the original Joe’s Kansas City Bar-B-Que location, 3002 W. 47th Ave, Kansas City, Kan. It will also be available at The Kansas City BBQ Store, 11922 S. Strang Line Road, Olathe.

  • Chow Town Live: How Joe's Kansas City makes its Z-Man sandwich and fries

    Sarah Gish visits the original Joe's Kansas City in Kansas City, Kan., where general manager Jerry Taylor shows off Joe's famous Z-Man sandwich, fries and other barbecue specialties.

Chow Town Live: How Joe's Kansas City makes its Z-Man sandwich and fries

Sarah Gish visits the original Joe's Kansas City in Kansas City, Kan., where general manager Jerry Taylor shows off Joe's famous Z-Man sandwich, fries and other barbecue specialties.

Sarah Gish, Tammy Ljungblad and Leah Becerra The Kansas City Star

  • Take a tour of the J. Rieger Co., a whiskey distillery in Kansas City's East Bottoms

    Rieger partner Ryan Maybee and Andy Rieger talked with guests about the Rieger whiskey during recent tour of the distillery at J. Rieger Co., 2700 Guinotte Ave., in the East Bottoms.

Take a tour of the J. Rieger Co., a whiskey distillery in Kansas City's East Bottoms

Rieger partner Ryan Maybee and Andy Rieger talked with guests about the Rieger whiskey during recent tour of the distillery at J. Rieger Co., 2700 Guinotte Ave., in the East Bottoms.

Tammy Ljungblad The Kansas City Star

  • London barbecue is beginning to turn heads

    On a brief visit to London, Ardie A. Davis scoured the streets to see what Londoners know about barbecue — specifically Kansas City barbecue. At Smokestak in East London, Davis discovered “this place knows barbecue.”

London barbecue is beginning to turn heads

