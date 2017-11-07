More Videos

  • A look inside TikiCat, Kansas City's hottest new bar

    Come on a tour as Chow Town Live visits TikiCat, a hot new tiki bar with loads of ambiance, thanks to tiki designer Bamboo Ben. A bartender named Puka Pumba serves up tropical craft cocktails in this secret oasis in the basement of HopCat in Westport.

Come on a tour as Chow Town Live visits TikiCat, a hot new tiki bar with loads of ambiance, thanks to tiki designer Bamboo Ben. A bartender named Puka Pumba serves up tropical craft cocktails in this secret oasis in the basement of HopCat in Westport.
The daily dish on Kansas City's food and drink scene

Kansas City has the top tiki bar in the world, according to Critiki

By Jill Wendholt Silva

jsilva@kcstar.com

November 07, 2017 11:00 AM

That triumphant purr you hear coming from Westport is TikiCat, the basement tiki bar that recently snagged a perfect 10 on Critiki for the No. 1 tiki bar in the world.

Critiki is a 9,000-member travel guide and historic archive of Polynesian pop culture hotspots around the world, including over 1,000 tiki bars, restaurants, hotels and more.

The Critiki review credits owner Mark Sellers, who also owns the upstairs brew pub HopCat, for creating a 55-seat reservations-only venue that pays homage to the resurrection of sophisticated tiki cocktails like the Mai Tais, Zombies and Fog Cutter.

Haven’t made the pilgrimage to the grass-thatched island hut decorated with pop culture flotsam and jetsam by renowned tiki decorator Bamboo Ben?

Check out the full FB Live video tour as tiki ambassador Marc Modrow points out some of the fun features and then meet Puka Pumba, a bartender who is known to break into song while making a Sidewinder Fang.

“I haven’t been to TikiCat yet, but here’s the deal,” blog moderator Humuhumu writes. “LOTS of you have made the pilgrimage, and have reported a top-tier, expectations-beating experience. I’m not talking about reports from over-enthusiastic tiki novices here, I’m talking about world traveling, jaded tikiphiles who have discerning tastes.”

TikiCat is new to the scene, opening last spring. Kansas City’s earliest tiki names included an all-star cast: The Tropics, Castaways, Kon-Tiki, Trader Vics and two Kona Kai restaurants, one at 45th and Main and another by KCI. But by the ’80s and ’90s, local tiki connoisseurs were forced to take their passion underground.

To reach The Star’s James Beard award-winning food editor Jill Silva: 816-234-4395, @kcstarfood

