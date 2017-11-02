Watch: Here’s a holiday party dip that easy to whip up

More Videos 1:10 Burnt ends for breakfast Pause 0:41 Operation BBQ Relief 0:51 Five things to know about Medica 1:32 One of the nation’s tallest Christmas trees has arrived in Kansas City 1:03 Nurse who was set on fire at Ft. Leavenworth talks about her assailant's prison sentence 3:00 Royals GM Dayton Moore on free agency, rebuilding & unique challenges 0:56 Chiefs offensive coordinator on Tyreek’s intercepted pass: “Sweet in practice” 1:19 Royals GM Dayton Moore on the possibility of going to the Atlanta Braves 1:26 Manafort put under house arrest, lawyer says charges are ‘ridiculous’ 2:26 Video of dad reacting to baby's shots at doctor's office goes viral Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Looking for an easy, tasty appetizer? Try this goat cheese spread. During a visit to Urban Table in Prairie Village, Executive Chef Jason Finnerty shows The Star’s Food Editor Jill Wendholt Silva how to whip a honey goat cheese spread. Urban Table is part of Bread & Butter Concepts, one of its seven KC restaurants, each with a separate concept. Video by Tammy Ljungblad/The Star. During a visit to Urban Table in Prairie Village, Executive Chef Jason Finnerty shows The Star’s Food Editor Jill Wendholt Silva how to whip a honey goat cheese spread. Urban Table is part of Bread & Butter Concepts, one of its seven KC restaurants, each with a separate concept. Video by Tammy Ljungblad/The Star. tljungblad@kcstar.com

During a visit to Urban Table in Prairie Village, Executive Chef Jason Finnerty shows The Star's Food Editor Jill Wendholt Silva how to whip a honey goat cheese spread. Urban Table is part of Bread & Butter Concepts, one of its seven KC restaurants, each with a separate concept. Video by Tammy Ljungblad/The Star. tljungblad@kcstar.com