Watch: Here’s a holiday party dip that easy to whip up

Holiday party season is about to kick into high gear: Do you have a quick party dip in your back pocket?
I found my 2017 dip on the revamped Urban Table menu. It’s part of the restaurant’s dip duo ($12) that includes hummus with candied pepitas.
The honey-goat cheese is easy to make, easy to serve and festive enough to see you through Thanksgiving, cocktail parties, office potlucks and more. Executive Chef Jason Finnerty shared the recipe on a recent Chow Town Facebook Live.
In a mixing bowl, whip 1 cup goat cheese and 1/2 cup cream cheese in food procesor or with a whisk until smooth and airy. Fold in 2 tablespoons local honey, 1 teaspoon minced garlic, 1 tablespoon Romano cheese and salt and pepper to taste until incorporated.
Top with a fig compote: In a bowl, mix together 1/2 cup minced dried mission figs, 1/4 cup minced kalamata olives, the zest of 1 lemon and a tablespoon olive oil. Use compote to garnish.
Serve with naan, pita, crostini or crackers.
