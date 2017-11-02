More Videos

  Looking for an easy, tasty appetizer? Try this goat cheese spread.

    During a visit to Urban Table in Prairie Village, Executive Chef Jason Finnerty shows The Star’s Food Editor Jill Wendholt Silva how to whip a honey goat cheese spread. Urban Table is part of Bread & Butter Concepts, one of its seven KC restaurants, each with a separate concept. Video by Tammy Ljungblad/The Star.

During a visit to Urban Table in Prairie Village, Executive Chef Jason Finnerty shows The Star's Food Editor Jill Wendholt Silva how to whip a honey goat cheese spread. Urban Table is part of Bread & Butter Concepts, one of its seven KC restaurants, each with a separate concept.
During a visit to Urban Table in Prairie Village, Executive Chef Jason Finnerty shows The Star’s Food Editor Jill Wendholt Silva how to whip a honey goat cheese spread. Urban Table is part of Bread & Butter Concepts, one of its seven KC restaurants, each with a separate concept. Video by Tammy Ljungblad/The Star. tljungblad@kcstar.com
Watch: Here’s a holiday party dip that easy to whip up

By Jill Wendholt Silva

jsilva@kcstar.com

November 02, 2017 5:28 PM

Holiday party season is about to kick into high gear: Do you have a quick party dip in your back pocket?

I found my 2017 dip on the revamped Urban Table menu. It’s part of the restaurant’s dip duo ($12) that includes hummus with candied pepitas.

The honey-goat cheese is easy to make, easy to serve and festive enough to see you through Thanksgiving, cocktail parties, office potlucks and more. Executive Chef Jason Finnerty shared the recipe on a recent Chow Town Facebook Live.

In a mixing bowl, whip 1 cup goat cheese and  1/2 cup cream cheese in food procesor or with a whisk until smooth and airy. Fold in 2 tablespoons local honey, 1 teaspoon minced garlic, 1 tablespoon Romano cheese and salt and pepper to taste until incorporated.

Top with a fig compote: In a bowl, mix together  1/2 cup minced dried mission figs,  1/4 cup minced kalamata olives, the zest of 1 lemon and a tablespoon olive oil. Use compote to garnish.

Serve with naan, pita, crostini or crackers.

