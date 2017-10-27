Looking for fantastic fish and chips in Kansas City? Here’s the place for you

More Videos 2:01 A look inside the Messenger Coffee Co. building Pause 1:39 Joe's KC Bar-B-Que announces new restaurant in Power & Light 1:37 How many tacos did Joey 'Jaws' Chestnut throw down to win at Taco Throwdown 7? 1:25 'Anger and concern for her children' heard in the voice of Tom Pickert’s widow 2:32 Watch as police pursue 10-year-old boy in wild, 100-mile-an-hour car chase 3:21 Sea Horse Fountain at Meyer Circle rededicated after nearly a million dollars was raised for renovations 1:18 Watch: Chaotic aftermath of a racially fueled melee in the Ozarks 0:31 Kansas City, Kansas firefighters picket outside city hall 1:08 Sherron Collins congratulates Cole Aldrich on jersey retirement 3:01 Sen. Flake won't seek re-election, delivers scathing remarks against Trump and Congress Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Tasting the new Irish menu at Brady's Public House Love Irish food? Chef Shaun Brady gives The Star's Food Editor Jill Wendholt Silva a tour of some of the Irish food on the menu at Brady's Public House, a new Irish pub at 5424 Troost Ave., in Kansas City. Brady's, which renovated the building, is located former Mike's Tavern space. Video by Tammy Ljungblad/The Star.

