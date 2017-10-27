Looking for fantastic fish and chips in Kansas City? Here’s the place for you

More Videos

A look inside the Messenger Coffee Co. building 2:01

A look inside the Messenger Coffee Co. building

Pause
Joe's KC Bar-B-Que announces new restaurant in Power & Light 1:39

Joe's KC Bar-B-Que announces new restaurant in Power & Light

How many tacos did Joey 'Jaws' Chestnut throw down to win at Taco Throwdown 7? 1:37

How many tacos did Joey 'Jaws' Chestnut throw down to win at Taco Throwdown 7?

'Anger and concern for her children' heard in the voice of Tom Pickert’s widow 1:25

'Anger and concern for her children' heard in the voice of Tom Pickert’s widow

Watch as police pursue 10-year-old boy in wild, 100-mile-an-hour car chase 2:32

Watch as police pursue 10-year-old boy in wild, 100-mile-an-hour car chase

Sea Horse Fountain at Meyer Circle rededicated after nearly a million dollars was raised for renovations 3:21

Sea Horse Fountain at Meyer Circle rededicated after nearly a million dollars was raised for renovations

Watch: Chaotic aftermath of a racially fueled melee in the Ozarks 1:18

Watch: Chaotic aftermath of a racially fueled melee in the Ozarks

Kansas City, Kansas firefighters picket outside city hall 0:31

Kansas City, Kansas firefighters picket outside city hall

Sherron Collins congratulates Cole Aldrich on jersey retirement 1:08

Sherron Collins congratulates Cole Aldrich on jersey retirement

Sen. Flake won't seek re-election, delivers scathing remarks against Trump and Congress 3:01

Sen. Flake won't seek re-election, delivers scathing remarks against Trump and Congress

  • Tasting the new Irish menu at Brady's Public House

    Love Irish food? Chef Shaun Brady gives The Star's Food Editor Jill Wendholt Silva a tour of some of the Irish food on the menu at Brady's Public House, a new Irish pub at 5424 Troost Ave., in Kansas City. Brady's, which renovated the building, is located former Mike's Tavern space. Video by Tammy Ljungblad/The Star.

Love Irish food? Chef Shaun Brady gives The Star's Food Editor Jill Wendholt Silva a tour of some of the Irish food on the menu at Brady's Public House, a new Irish pub at 5424 Troost Ave., in Kansas City. Brady's, which renovated the building, is located former Mike's Tavern space. Video by Tammy Ljungblad/The Star. Tammy Ljungblad and Jill Wendholt Silva The Kansas City Star
Love Irish food? Chef Shaun Brady gives The Star's Food Editor Jill Wendholt Silva a tour of some of the Irish food on the menu at Brady's Public House, a new Irish pub at 5424 Troost Ave., in Kansas City. Brady's, which renovated the building, is located former Mike's Tavern space. Video by Tammy Ljungblad/The Star. Tammy Ljungblad and Jill Wendholt Silva The Kansas City Star
Chow Town

Chow Town

The daily dish on Kansas City's food and drink scene

Chow Town

Looking for fantastic fish and chips in Kansas City? Here’s the place for you

By Jill Wendholt Silva

jsilva@kcstar.com

October 27, 2017 10:56 AM

It’s a long, long way to a pub in County Tipperary — especially if your craving for authentic Irish fish and chips can be more than satisfied at Brady’s Public House on Troost.

Chef Shaun Brady is a native of County Tipperary, Ireland. (That’s a portrait of the stone house he grew up in on the wall near the kitchen.)

Brady and business partner Ray Dunlea spent the summer remodeling Mike’s Tavern at 5424 Troost Ave., a longtime college burger-fries-beer hangout near Rockhurst and UMKC.

The new menu is focused on refined and colorful versions of the comfort food Brady ate growing up.

In the pub’s scratch kitchen, pristine whole cod fillets are deep-fried golden brown and served with housemade tartar sauce, handcut fries, um, I mean chips, fresh, colorful coleslaw and a side of mushy peas — which are bright green and lightly sauteed, not mushy at all ($16).

You’ll also want to try the cottage pie ($14), the Scotch eggs ($5), maple-brined fried chicken finished with lemon pepper butter ($17) and raisin-studded scones ($6) made from a 100-year-old family recipe, and served with a pectin-less mixed berry jam and whipped cream.

The pub, of course, offers plenty of beer options, as well as Irish whiskeys and sophisticated craft cocktails under the direction of bar manager and fellow Irishman Ryan Rafferty.

Jill Silva: 816-234-4395, @kcstarfood

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

A look inside the Messenger Coffee Co. building 2:01

A look inside the Messenger Coffee Co. building

Pause
Joe's KC Bar-B-Que announces new restaurant in Power & Light 1:39

Joe's KC Bar-B-Que announces new restaurant in Power & Light

How many tacos did Joey 'Jaws' Chestnut throw down to win at Taco Throwdown 7? 1:37

How many tacos did Joey 'Jaws' Chestnut throw down to win at Taco Throwdown 7?

'Anger and concern for her children' heard in the voice of Tom Pickert’s widow 1:25

'Anger and concern for her children' heard in the voice of Tom Pickert’s widow

Watch as police pursue 10-year-old boy in wild, 100-mile-an-hour car chase 2:32

Watch as police pursue 10-year-old boy in wild, 100-mile-an-hour car chase

Sea Horse Fountain at Meyer Circle rededicated after nearly a million dollars was raised for renovations 3:21

Sea Horse Fountain at Meyer Circle rededicated after nearly a million dollars was raised for renovations

Watch: Chaotic aftermath of a racially fueled melee in the Ozarks 1:18

Watch: Chaotic aftermath of a racially fueled melee in the Ozarks

Kansas City, Kansas firefighters picket outside city hall 0:31

Kansas City, Kansas firefighters picket outside city hall

Sherron Collins congratulates Cole Aldrich on jersey retirement 1:08

Sherron Collins congratulates Cole Aldrich on jersey retirement

Sen. Flake won't seek re-election, delivers scathing remarks against Trump and Congress 3:01

Sen. Flake won't seek re-election, delivers scathing remarks against Trump and Congress

  • A look inside the Messenger Coffee Co. building

    Messenger Coffee Co. and Ibis Bakery open a new café in the Crossroads district.

A look inside the Messenger Coffee Co. building

View More Video