Strong reactions are rolling in on the new “Chocoladilla” at Taco Bell, a quesadilla stuffed with either Kits Kats or Twix candies that’s being test-marketed in Wisconsin.
Strong reactions are rolling in on the new “Chocoladilla” at Taco Bell, a quesadilla stuffed with either Kits Kats or Twix candies that’s being test-marketed in Wisconsin. Taco Bell
Strong reactions are rolling in on the new “Chocoladilla” at Taco Bell, a quesadilla stuffed with either Kits Kats or Twix candies that’s being test-marketed in Wisconsin. Taco Bell
Chow Town

Chow Town

The daily dish on Kansas City's food and drink scene

Chow Town

Hold the cheese: Taco Bell is testing quesadillas stuffed with Twix and Kit Kats

By Lisa Gutierrez

lgutierrez@kcstar.com

October 24, 2017 2:06 PM

Give me a break.

A quesadilla stuffed with Kit Kats?

A quesadilla filled with Twix?

Really?

They’re for real, alright, at Taco Bell, which is testing candy-filled quesadillas at locations in Wisconsin.

The “Chocoladilla” jettisons the traditional cheese filling and replaces it with bits of melted Kit Kats or Twix, reports Consumerist. They cost $1 each.

“Taco Bell is basically a deep-fried stick of butter away from being a food booth at your local state fair,” writes Consumerist.

Brand Eating notes that the United Kingdom and a few other countries overseas got the first taste of the chocolatey quesadillas last year, where the limited-time offering treats were called “Chocodillas.”

Early reaction runs a wide gamut, from “I’ll try that” enthusiasm to flat-out rejection.

The harshest words seem to be coming from people who haven’t even tried them yet.

(OK, that would include us.)

“Taco Bell is now serving a Kit Kat quesadilla, as if that needed to happen,” sniped the Bravo network.

What can we say? Some of us just prefer “queso” in our quesadillas.

More Videos

A look inside the Messenger Coffee Co. building 2:01

A look inside the Messenger Coffee Co. building

Pause
Will we have another warm winter, or pay the price with snow and ice? 2:29

Will we have another warm winter, or pay the price with snow and ice?

A risky Haloween for your eyes? 0:56

A risky Haloween for your eyes?

Home care cuts infuriate mother of son with disabilities 2:35

Home care cuts infuriate mother of son with disabilities

David Beaty explains what went wrong for KU in 21-yard performance 0:47

David Beaty explains what went wrong for KU in 21-yard performance

Raiders, Chiefs leave the field after Oakland victory 2:21

Raiders, Chiefs leave the field after Oakland victory

Alley-oops, 3-pointers and a rivalry renewed: Highlights from Kansas win over Missouri 2:14

Alley-oops, 3-pointers and a rivalry renewed: Highlights from Kansas win over Missouri

Chiefs coach Andy Reid: 'We've got to do better, starting with me' 2:24

Chiefs coach Andy Reid: 'We've got to do better, starting with me'

Chiefs safety Eric Berry records message for fans prior to surgery 0:16

Chiefs safety Eric Berry records message for fans prior to surgery

Watch as a deer narrowly avoids collision with two cross-country runners 0:22

Watch as a deer narrowly avoids collision with two cross-country runners

  • Olathe native, wife win contest to get married in Taco Bell

    Dan Ryckert and Bianca Mondo submitted this video to Taco Bell. It was their entry in a contest to be the first couple married in the restaurant. They won the contest and were married June 26 in Las Vegas.

Olathe native, wife win contest to get married in Taco Bell

Dan Ryckert and Bianca Mondo submitted this video to Taco Bell. It was their entry in a contest to be the first couple married in the restaurant. They won the contest and were married June 26 in Las Vegas.

Dan Ryckert and Bianca Mondo

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

A look inside the Messenger Coffee Co. building 2:01

A look inside the Messenger Coffee Co. building

Pause
Will we have another warm winter, or pay the price with snow and ice? 2:29

Will we have another warm winter, or pay the price with snow and ice?

A risky Haloween for your eyes? 0:56

A risky Haloween for your eyes?

Home care cuts infuriate mother of son with disabilities 2:35

Home care cuts infuriate mother of son with disabilities

David Beaty explains what went wrong for KU in 21-yard performance 0:47

David Beaty explains what went wrong for KU in 21-yard performance

Raiders, Chiefs leave the field after Oakland victory 2:21

Raiders, Chiefs leave the field after Oakland victory

Alley-oops, 3-pointers and a rivalry renewed: Highlights from Kansas win over Missouri 2:14

Alley-oops, 3-pointers and a rivalry renewed: Highlights from Kansas win over Missouri

Chiefs coach Andy Reid: 'We've got to do better, starting with me' 2:24

Chiefs coach Andy Reid: 'We've got to do better, starting with me'

Chiefs safety Eric Berry records message for fans prior to surgery 0:16

Chiefs safety Eric Berry records message for fans prior to surgery

Watch as a deer narrowly avoids collision with two cross-country runners 0:22

Watch as a deer narrowly avoids collision with two cross-country runners

  • A look inside the Messenger Coffee Co. building

    Messenger Coffee Co. and Ibis Bakery open a new café in the Crossroads district.

A look inside the Messenger Coffee Co. building

View More Video