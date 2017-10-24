Hold the cheese: Taco Bell is testing quesadillas stuffed with Twix and Kit Kats

Give me a break.
A quesadilla stuffed with Kit Kats?
A quesadilla filled with Twix?
Really?
They’re for real, alright, at Taco Bell, which is testing candy-filled quesadillas at locations in Wisconsin.
Last year, Taco Bell created a quesadilla stuffed with Kit Kats. Now it's HERE! Kinda. The Kit Kat 'Chocoladilla' is available in Wisconsin. pic.twitter.com/Em0vODyEiQ— Johnny Marks (@DJJohnnyMarks) October 20, 2017
The “Chocoladilla” jettisons the traditional cheese filling and replaces it with bits of melted Kit Kats or Twix, reports Consumerist. They cost $1 each.
“Taco Bell is basically a deep-fried stick of butter away from being a food booth at your local state fair,” writes Consumerist.
Brand Eating notes that the United Kingdom and a few other countries overseas got the first taste of the chocolatey quesadillas last year, where the limited-time offering treats were called “Chocodillas.”
Early reaction runs a wide gamut, from “I’ll try that” enthusiasm to flat-out rejection.
@tacobell is not the hero we deserve, it's the one we NEED. Please roll this out nationwide! #CHOCOLADILLA pic.twitter.com/6CPr1RjIFc— Jack Skellington (@JRussTerrier) October 19, 2017
Taco Bell coming out with a Kit Kat and Twix quesadilla just proves to me that their test kitchen must basically be Eric Forman's basement— Frat Stafford (@Mike_Cucu) October 23, 2017
I am staunchly against this damn kit kat quesadilla— Lorazepam Grier (@LuxePosh) October 20, 2017
The only word I would use to describe a Kit Kat Quesadilla is "horrifying".— Bobby Mummery (@rlawrencem) October 19, 2017
The harshest words seem to be coming from people who haven’t even tried them yet.
(OK, that would include us.)
“Taco Bell is now serving a Kit Kat quesadilla, as if that needed to happen,” sniped the Bravo network.
What can we say? Some of us just prefer “queso” in our quesadillas.
