Union Horse’s ‘everyday’ whiskey to roll out first in Kansas, Missouri

Union Horse Distilling Co.’s Rolling Standard Four-Grain Midwestern Whiskey arrives in Kansas and Missouri liquor stores on Monday.
The 92-proof whiskey features locally sourced malted barley, corn, wheat and rye and is aged in American oak barrels.
“It has a taste profile of some sweetness from the corn, a little bit of spiciness from the rye, some creaminess from the wheat, a litle bit of a chocolate and a fruity note from the malted barley,” says Patrick Garcia, master distiller for the famly-owned Lenexa-based spirits company.
Drink it straight or on the rocks, and there are hints of vanilla, caramel, maple, almond and cinnamon.
One of the cocktails available at the release party was a KC Jones, a blend of the whiskey, cherry herring, Dolin vermouth and grapfruit juice.
“It’s very balanced. We wanted it to be an everyday whiskey,” Garcia says. “You’re going to taste something different every time.”
The whiskey rolls out first in Kansas and Missouri. The following week it goes on sale in Illinois, New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Los Angeles and San Francisco.
Suggested retail price: $31-$33.
The newest whiskey joins two others: Reserve Straight Bourbon Whiskey and Reunion Straight Rye Whiskey. To read more about the Lenexa distillery’s other whiskeys, click here.
