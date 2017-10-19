Here are the most popular Halloween candies in Kansas and Missouri. No, they’re not the same

They like it sour in New York, fruity in Texas and chewy in Montana. When it comes to our taste in Halloween candy in these United States, we embrace diversity.
And, contrary to what your candy-corn-hating co-worker says, Americans by and large love candy corn.
Just in time for Halloween, online bulk candy dealer CandyStore.com has analyzed 10 years of candy sales data to determine the holiday’s most popular candy in every state.
Life Savers rule in Delaware, Hot Tamales in Indiana, Swedish Fish in Georgia and Blow Pops in Ohio.
Nationally, candy corn is the most popular Halloween candy for the second year in a row, ranking as the No. 1 choice in six states - Alabama, Indiana, Michigan, New Mexico, Rhode Island, and South Carolina.
Sour Patch Kids rank No. 2 nationally, the most popular treat in New York, Illinois, Maine, Massachusetts and Nebraska.
Closer to home, M&Ms were the most popular Halloween candy in Kansas last year, but they’ve been deposed by peanut buttery goodness.
“You might think with all that corn growing in Kansas, candy corn would be the obvious winner,” the CandyStore website writes.
“Nope, it didn’t even crack the top 3. Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups are the new king of the Sunflower State.”
And in Missouri? The ooey gooey Milky Way remains king.
“Home of the Blues. Gateway to the West. Missouri a no nonsense type of place. A Milky Way bar on Halloween is no joke here,” says the website.
Missouri shares its preference with Colorado, where Milky Way has shoved Twix out of the top spot this year.
“Given recent changes in consumption habits surrounding sweets in Colorado, we would not be surprised to see further changes in the coming years. Stay tuned in the Mile HIGH city,” the website noted.
The company’s interactive map shows the top three choices in every state.
