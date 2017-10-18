More Videos

  • Chow Town Live: How Joe's Kansas City makes its Z-Man sandwich and fries

    Sarah Gish visits the original Joe's Kansas City in Kansas City, Kan., where general manager Jerry Taylor shows off Joe's famous Z-Man sandwich, fries and other barbecue specialties.

Sarah Gish visits the original Joe's Kansas City in Kansas City, Kan., where general manager Jerry Taylor shows off Joe's famous Z-Man sandwich, fries and other barbecue specialties.
Sarah Gish visits the original Joe's Kansas City in Kansas City, Kan., where general manager Jerry Taylor shows off Joe's famous Z-Man sandwich, fries and other barbecue specialties. Sarah Gish, Tammy Ljungblad and Leah Becerra The Kansas City Star
Zagat’s favorite Kansas restaurant? Think barbecue

By Jill Wendholt Silva

jsilva@kcstar.com

October 18, 2017 11:05 AM

What’s your favorite restaurant in Kansas?

(Hint, this might be a trick question with a single answer.)

Back in July, one restaurant was named “Ameria’s Best BBQ Restaurant.” And this month Zagat named the same restaurant to its “50 Favorite Restaurants in 50 States” list of “must-try restaurants that are beloved for a reason.”

Stumped? The online restaurant guide had this to say about its winner:

“Barbecue folks are notoriously disagreeable when it comes to their favorite ’cue. But, in Kansas City, the Barbecue Capital of the World, one place is undebatable: Joe’s. It may be one of the new kids in the long-established barbecue town — we’re talking mid-90s — but it’s quickly made its way to the top of the barbecue bucket list for smoked meat–obsessives, paving the way for a new generation of KC pitmasters.”

I’m wild about Joe’s Kansas City — and owner Barbecue Hall of Famer Jeff Stehney — and I’m seriously looking forward to a new local barbecue concept for the Kansas City Power & Light District called County Line Ice House.

(You can join me as I take a sneak peek at a few of the menu items he’s working on — as in ribs that are finger-licking good and a Z-Man burger!)

  • A sneak peek at County Line Ice House menu items

    Visit the test kitchen where Joe's Kansas City Bar-B-Que founder Jeff Stehney and culinary director Cary Taylor develop and taste menu items for the new County Line Ice House scheduled to open in the Power and Light District in February 2018.

A sneak peek at County Line Ice House menu items

Visit the test kitchen where Joe's Kansas City Bar-B-Que founder Jeff Stehney and culinary director Cary Taylor develop and taste menu items for the new County Line Ice House scheduled to open in the Power and Light District in February 2018.

Jill Toyoshiba and Jill Silva The Kansas City Star

But just when I thought it might be starting to look to outsiders like nothing is up to date in Kansas City except barbecue, I was relieved to find Zagat also is tracking these hot new KC restaurants.

Read my take on three of the newbies: EJ’s Urban Eatery, The Monarch Bar and Jarocho South.

Jill Silva: 816-234-4395, @kcstarfood

