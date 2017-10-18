Zagat’s favorite Kansas restaurant? Think barbecue

More Videos 2:14 See what's new at Jack Stack BBQ Pause 18:32 Chow Town Live from Clinton's Soda Fountain in Independence 0:31 Local groups step in when national dollars for marketplace insurance ads cut. 0:59 Fungal Disease Awareness: Think Fungus! 2:13 Corrections boss talks about Kansas staffing issues 1:25 Check out these ghoulish Halloween decorations 1:15 Look at the overwhelmingly positive responses to #metoo, a hashtag for survivors of sexual abuse 11:17 Facebook Live with Terez and the A-Team: Raiders Week 0:45 Cuonzo Martin: Fan energy, excitement is great 1:19 Jackson County's change in assessing Country Club Plaza shorts KC schools Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Chow Town Live: How Joe's Kansas City makes its Z-Man sandwich and fries Sarah Gish visits the original Joe's Kansas City in Kansas City, Kan., where general manager Jerry Taylor shows off Joe's famous Z-Man sandwich, fries and other barbecue specialties. Sarah Gish visits the original Joe's Kansas City in Kansas City, Kan., where general manager Jerry Taylor shows off Joe's famous Z-Man sandwich, fries and other barbecue specialties. Sarah Gish, Tammy Ljungblad and Leah Becerra The Kansas City Star

Sarah Gish visits the original Joe's Kansas City in Kansas City, Kan., where general manager Jerry Taylor shows off Joe's famous Z-Man sandwich, fries and other barbecue specialties. Sarah Gish, Tammy Ljungblad and Leah Becerra The Kansas City Star