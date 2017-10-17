Polly’s Pop revival in Independence rides the wave of craft soda surge

More Videos 18:32 Chow Town Live from Clinton's Soda Fountain in Independence Pause 0:58 "To think that it happened here is crazy." 3:00 'He has nothing,' attorney says of Lamonte McIntyre starting life as free man 1:55 Beautiful photos of Kansas City by longtime photographer Roy Inman 1:36 Barry Odom: A.J. Logan handled suspension better than MU coach 1:02 Father of Isabell Addison makes emotional plea to find his daughter's killer 2:38 What's next for Lamonte McIntyre, now freed from prison? 1:58 Key play of Chiefs-Steelers game came down to 1/4000th of a second. How we captured it 3:13 Shawnee mother describes her daughter's shooting death in Lawrence 0:22 Watch as a deer narrowly avoids collision with two cross-country runners Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Have you tried a Polly's Pop? Polly's Pop in Independence bottles artisan soda flavors with cane sugar and plenty of nostalgia. The brand, which got its start 1925, fizzled out in 1967, but Independence Square developer Ken McClain has revived Polly's Pop. Today, the antique machinery is maintained by Michael Hahn and churns out nine flavors — including pineapple and black cheery — bottled in a former Western Auto on Maple Street.

