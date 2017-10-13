Asian noodle dishes and Bloody Marys at Kansas City food truck gathering Sunday

Chow Town Live from Clinton's Soda Fountain in Independence

Polly’s Pop in Independence bottles artisan soda flavors with cane sugar and plenty of nostalgia. The brand, which got its start 1925, fizzled out in 1967. It took 15 years for Independence Square developer Ken McClain to revive Polly’s Pop. Today, the antique machinery is maintained by Michael Hahn and churns out nine flavors bottled in a former Western Auto on Maple Street.