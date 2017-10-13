Tito’s BBQ will serve pancit Canton/Bihon guisado, a wheat and rice noodle dish with chicken, shrimp, Chinese sausage and vegetables.
Tito’s BBQ will serve pancit Canton/Bihon guisado, a wheat and rice noodle dish with chicken, shrimp, Chinese sausage and vegetables. Ardie Raymundo .
Tito’s BBQ will serve pancit Canton/Bihon guisado, a wheat and rice noodle dish with chicken, shrimp, Chinese sausage and vegetables. Ardie Raymundo .
Chow Town

Chow Town

The daily dish on Kansas City's food and drink scene

Chow Town

Asian noodle dishes and Bloody Marys at Kansas City food truck gathering Sunday

By Jill Wendholt Silva

jsilva@kcstar.com

October 13, 2017 1:14 PM

When Xiong Chang of Bochi Food Truck offered 100 bowls of pho at The Star’s Food Truck Friday opener in May, he quickly sold out.

If you didn’t get to enjoy his version of the Vietnamese soup, you’ll want to be sure to get in line to slurp up one last bowl during what Chang calls “Noodle World Tour.”

It’s Chang’s last event before he sells his popular food truck and moves to Taiwan, where he has the opportunity to open his own American-themed restaurant.

His signature boneless stuffed chicken wings have made him a favorite on the Kansas City food truck circuit for the last four years.

Noodle World Tour will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 15. The event will feature Asian-inspired noodle dishes from around the world by KC food trucks. The trucks will be parked outside Lifted Spirits at 1734 Cherry St., and special Bloody Marys will be available.

Prices for noodles dishes are $8-$10.

The event also will serve as a remembrance for Chang’s friend Felix Suwito, owner of Twisted Asian food truck. Felix, 42, died unexpectedly last month. Felix’s father, Theo, and family will be serving up Twisted Lo Mein in his honor.

Food trucks that will be there Sunday include:

Bochi: Pho noodle soup in pork broth with slow-roasted pork shoulder, bean spouts, basil, red cabbage and green onions.

American Fusion: Linguine with roasted chicken and three Latin sauces: pepper cilantro, tomato cream with epazote and huitlacoche.

KC Pinoy: Spaghetti with ground pork, Filipino hotdogs, mushrooms in a sweet tomato and banana ketchup sauce, topped with cheese and served with pan de sal, a typical Filipino roll.

Tito’s BBQ & Kitchen: Pancit Canton/Bihon guisado, or wheat and rice noodles with chicken, shrimp, Chinese sausage and vegetables.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Chow Town Live from Clinton's Soda Fountain in Independence

    Polly’s Pop in Independence bottles artisan soda flavors with cane sugar and plenty of nostalgia. The brand, which got its start 1925, fizzled out in 1967. It took 15 years for Independence Square developer Ken McClain to revive Polly’s Pop. Today, the antique machinery is maintained by Michael Hahn and churns out nine flavors bottled in a former Western Auto on Maple Street.

Chow Town Live from Clinton's Soda Fountain in Independence

Chow Town Live from Clinton's Soda Fountain in Independence 18:32

Chow Town Live from Clinton's Soda Fountain in Independence
Operation BBQ Relief 0:41

Operation BBQ Relief
Things to know about chef Renee Kelly 0:58

Things to know about chef Renee Kelly

View More Video