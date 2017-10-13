Asian noodle dishes and Bloody Marys at Kansas City food truck gathering Sunday

When Xiong Chang of Bochi Food Truck offered 100 bowls of pho at The Star’s Food Truck Friday opener in May, he quickly sold out.
If you didn’t get to enjoy his version of the Vietnamese soup, you’ll want to be sure to get in line to slurp up one last bowl during what Chang calls “Noodle World Tour.”
It’s Chang’s last event before he sells his popular food truck and moves to Taiwan, where he has the opportunity to open his own American-themed restaurant.
His signature boneless stuffed chicken wings have made him a favorite on the Kansas City food truck circuit for the last four years.
Noodle World Tour will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 15. The event will feature Asian-inspired noodle dishes from around the world by KC food trucks. The trucks will be parked outside Lifted Spirits at 1734 Cherry St., and special Bloody Marys will be available.
Prices for noodles dishes are $8-$10.
The event also will serve as a remembrance for Chang’s friend Felix Suwito, owner of Twisted Asian food truck. Felix, 42, died unexpectedly last month. Felix’s father, Theo, and family will be serving up Twisted Lo Mein in his honor.
Food trucks that will be there Sunday include:
Bochi: Pho noodle soup in pork broth with slow-roasted pork shoulder, bean spouts, basil, red cabbage and green onions.
American Fusion: Linguine with roasted chicken and three Latin sauces: pepper cilantro, tomato cream with epazote and huitlacoche.
KC Pinoy: Spaghetti with ground pork, Filipino hotdogs, mushrooms in a sweet tomato and banana ketchup sauce, topped with cheese and served with pan de sal, a typical Filipino roll.
Tito’s BBQ & Kitchen: Pancit Canton/Bihon guisado, or wheat and rice noodles with chicken, shrimp, Chinese sausage and vegetables.
