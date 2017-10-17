Have you tried a Polly's Pop?

The Star's Jill Silva joins James Beard award-winning chefs Lachlan Mackinnon Patterson of Denver-based Pizzeria Locale chain and Colby Garrelts, of Rye and Bluestem, who have teamed together to create a Rye BBQ Chicken Pizza. The speciality pizza will be available the month of October at three area Pizzeria Locale locations. The sauce, available on tables at Rye, has recently been bottled and is for sale. The duo will also host a benefit featuring the Rye BBQ Chicken pizza to benefit the Child Protection Center on Oct. 10, 2017, at the Oak Park location.