Chow Town Live from Clinton's Soda Fountain in Independence

Chow Town Live from Clinton's Soda Fountain in Independence

  Have you tried a Polly's Pop?

    Polly’s Pop in Independence bottles artisan soda flavors with cane sugar and plenty of nostalgia. The brand, which got its start 1925, fizzled out in 1967, but Independence Square developer Ken McClain has revived Polly’s Pop. Today, the antique machinery is maintained by Michael Hahn and churns out nine flavors — including pineapple and black cheery — bottled in a former Western Auto on Maple Street.

Tammy Ljungblad and Jill Wendholt Silva The Kansas City Star
Chow Town

Polly’s Pop in Independence bottles artisan soda flavors with cane sugar and plenty of nostalgia. The brand, which got its start 1925, fizzled out in 1967. It took 15 years for Independence Square developer Ken McClain to revive Polly’s Pop. Today, the antique machinery is maintained by Michael Hahn and churns out nine flavors bottled in a former Western Auto on Maple Street.

Operation BBQ Relief

The Kansas City-based disaster relief organization has been nominated as a CNN Hero for its work feeding people after tornadoes, hurricanes, floods and fires.

Things to know about chef Renee Kelly

Things to know about chef Renee Kelly

Chef Renee Kelly has a lot going on in her life. She's closing her restaurant, hosting a new farm-to-table TV show and appearing on the "Today" show on Friday for a Chiefs tailgate smackdown. Music: Hep Cats Kevin MacLeod (incompetech.com).

Three Red Door burgers to try on burger night

Three Red Door burgers to try on burger night

Red Door Woodfired Grill’s popular all-day $5 Burger Mondays are available for lunch or dinner. Watch as The Star's Food editor Jill Silva visits Corporate Executive Chef Nathan Holm in the kitchen as he makes up three of the restaurant's signature burgers at Red Door's newest location is at 8001 159th St. in Overland Park.

Jill Silva makes pizza with award winning chefs

Jill Silva makes pizza with award winning chefs

The Star's Jill Silva joins James Beard award-winning chefs Lachlan Mackinnon Patterson of Denver-based Pizzeria Locale chain and Colby Garrelts, of Rye and Bluestem, who have teamed together to create a Rye BBQ Chicken Pizza. The speciality pizza will be available the month of October at three area Pizzeria Locale locations. The sauce, available on tables at Rye, has recently been bottled and is for sale. The duo will also host a benefit featuring the Rye BBQ Chicken pizza to benefit the Child Protection Center on Oct. 10, 2017, at the Oak Park location.

Chow Town Live from Shio Ramen Shop

Chow Town Live from Shio Ramen Shop

The Star's Jill Silva delves into the finer points of ramen. Her guide: chef Patrick Curtis, owner of Shio Ramen Shop at 3605 Broadway. Shio, the only KC shop that makes its own noodles. You'll want to see how fresh noodles are made and learn about the different broths and toppings on the menu.

Q39's Rob Magee's tips for cooking up a brisket

Q39's Rob Magee's tips for cooking up a brisket

The Star's Jill Silva tours the new Q39 South location at 11051 Antioch Road in Overland Park with owner Rob Magee. Magee shares a behind-the-scenes look at the restaurant's butcher room, where he gives tips on how to cook a brisket-Q39 style.

Do you want barbecue faster? Learn how

Do you want barbecue faster? Learn how

Loren and Cheryl Hill of Overland Park have won 19 grand barbecue championships and the American Royal in 2015, partly with the help of their can cooker, which allows pit masters to cook hotter and faster. They’ll be back to tackle the American Royals again this Labor Day weekend.

A sneak peek at County Line Ice House menu items

A sneak peek at County Line Ice House menu items

Visit the test kitchen where Joe's Kansas City Bar-B-Que founder Jeff Stehney and culinary director Cary Taylor develop and taste menu items for the new County Line Ice House scheduled to open in the Power and Light District in February 2018.

EJ's Urban Eatery's "Meat and Three"

EJ's Urban Eatery's "Meat and Three"

Chef John C. Smith opens EJ's Urban Eatery in the West Bottoms. The Meat and Three concept is a style of restaurant popular in the South. Diners can choose from several meat choices and add up to three vegetable side dishes. EJ's serves breakfast, brunch and lunch.

Watch Megan Day win on "Chopped Grill Masters"

Watch Megan Day win on "Chopped Grill Masters"

Megan Day, a barbecue pro from Lee's Summit, beat Boston restaurateur Andy Husbands to win round one of Food Network's "Chopped Grill Masters." Day will appear on the finale of the five-part series, which airs at 9 p.m. Aug. 29.

Ooh La La, Chow Town Live at Le Fou Frog

Ooh La La, Chow Town Live at Le Fou Frog

Bastille Day has always been a big, reservations-required party at Le Fou Frog. But this year’s fete — Ooh La La Land — also celebrates the charming little River Market French bistro’s 20th anniversary. The restaurant and its staff will be celebrating all things French.