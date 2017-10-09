Red Door offers specials on burgers, fried chicken, prime rib and more

More Videos

Things to know about chef Renee Kelly 0:58

Things to know about chef Renee Kelly

Pause
New food truck serves up a taste of Laotian cuisine 1:59

New food truck serves up a taste of Laotian cuisine

Chiefs stay undefeated but the win over Houston comes at the cost of injuries 4:52

Chiefs stay undefeated but the win over Houston comes at the cost of injuries

Overland Park man battles for insurance payments months after massive CityPlace fire 1:59

Overland Park man battles for insurance payments months after massive CityPlace fire

Watch the Chiefs leave the field victorious in Houston 2:28

Watch the Chiefs leave the field victorious in Houston

Shooting kills one at KC apartment complex 0:38

Shooting kills one at KC apartment complex

Alex Smith on keeping the lead: 'I think it becomes demoralizing' 5:33

Alex Smith on keeping the lead: "I think it becomes demoralizing"

Jeff Colyer responds to school finance decision 3:39

Jeff Colyer responds to school finance decision

Charcandrick West on his two touchdowns and monster block 0:54

Charcandrick West on his two touchdowns and monster block

Watch as a deer narrowly avoids collision with two cross-country runners 0:22

Watch as a deer narrowly avoids collision with two cross-country runners

  • Three Red Door burgers to try on burger night

    Red Door Woodfired Grill’s popular all-day $5 Burger Mondays are available for lunch or dinner. Watch as The Star's Food editor Jill Silva visits Corporate Executive Chef Nathan Holm in the kitchen as he makes up three of the restaurant's signature burgers at Red Door's newest location is at 8001 159th St. in Overland Park.

Red Door Woodfired Grill’s popular all-day $5 Burger Mondays are available for lunch or dinner. Watch as The Star's Food editor Jill Silva visits Corporate Executive Chef Nathan Holm in the kitchen as he makes up three of the restaurant's signature burgers at Red Door's newest location is at 8001 159th St. in Overland Park. Tammy Ljungblad and Jill Wendholt Silva The Kansas City Star
Red Door Woodfired Grill’s popular all-day $5 Burger Mondays are available for lunch or dinner. Watch as The Star's Food editor Jill Silva visits Corporate Executive Chef Nathan Holm in the kitchen as he makes up three of the restaurant's signature burgers at Red Door's newest location is at 8001 159th St. in Overland Park. Tammy Ljungblad and Jill Wendholt Silva The Kansas City Star
Chow Town

Chow Town

The daily dish on Kansas City's food and drink scene

Chow Town

Red Door offers specials on burgers, fried chicken, prime rib and more

By Jill Wendholt Silva

jsilva@kcstar.com

October 09, 2017 11:58 AM

If you can’t resist a restaurant’s weeknight specials, then you’re going to want to hear about Red Door Woodfired Grill’s popular all-day $5 Burger Mondays, Fried Chicken Thursdays and Prime Rib Sundays.

I hosted a Facebook Live from the kitchen of the newest Red Door location at 8001 159th St. in Overland Park. It’s the third location for the locally owned neighborhood bar and grill chain.

Corporate Executive Chef Nathan Holm demonstrated how the restaurant makes its various specialty burgers, including the Sweet Cheeses (a loaded concoction that includes Swiss, cheddar and a cheese fritter that contains Philadelphia cream cheese and Velveeta in a fritter), the Spicy Blue and Animal-Style, all $8 and include fries.

The classic burger is $5. Cheese is an extra $1. Add fries for another $1.

It’s hard to beat a $5 cooked-to-order burger but there’s more: There’s also Fried Chicken Thursdays, which includes includes buttermilk and jalapeno marinated and hand-breaded chicken pressure-fried to crusty perfection and served with two dipping sauces — jalapeno and hot honey — two sides and housemade cornbread.

Wings-only starts at $10 and a half bird is $16.

If you want to loosen that belt another notch, try Prime Rib Sundays, featuring whiskey-soaked wood-fired prime rib with rustic mashed potatoes (my personal favorite kind) a BLT wedge salad with blue cheese dressing, toasted sourdough and a choice of Alabama white barbecue sauce or creamy horseradish for $30.

Holm, formerly of McCormick & Schmick’s Seafood & Steaks, also shared news about 16 new items as well as a new brunch menu.

The new 5,000-square-foot location opened last week in the BluHawk Shopping Center. It seats 90 in the dining room, 80 in the full service bar area and boasts 13 TVs and a big screen projector for watch parties.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Things to know about chef Renee Kelly

View More Video