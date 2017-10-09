Red Door offers specials on burgers, fried chicken, prime rib and more

More Videos 0:58 Things to know about chef Renee Kelly Pause 1:59 New food truck serves up a taste of Laotian cuisine 4:52 Chiefs stay undefeated but the win over Houston comes at the cost of injuries 1:59 Overland Park man battles for insurance payments months after massive CityPlace fire 2:28 Watch the Chiefs leave the field victorious in Houston 0:38 Shooting kills one at KC apartment complex 5:33 Alex Smith on keeping the lead: "I think it becomes demoralizing" 3:39 Jeff Colyer responds to school finance decision 0:54 Charcandrick West on his two touchdowns and monster block 0:22 Watch as a deer narrowly avoids collision with two cross-country runners Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Three Red Door burgers to try on burger night Red Door Woodfired Grill’s popular all-day $5 Burger Mondays are available for lunch or dinner. Watch as The Star's Food editor Jill Silva visits Corporate Executive Chef Nathan Holm in the kitchen as he makes up three of the restaurant's signature burgers at Red Door's newest location is at 8001 159th St. in Overland Park. Red Door Woodfired Grill’s popular all-day $5 Burger Mondays are available for lunch or dinner. Watch as The Star's Food editor Jill Silva visits Corporate Executive Chef Nathan Holm in the kitchen as he makes up three of the restaurant's signature burgers at Red Door's newest location is at 8001 159th St. in Overland Park. Tammy Ljungblad and Jill Wendholt Silva The Kansas City Star

