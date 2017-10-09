Red Door offers specials on burgers, fried chicken, prime rib and more

If you can’t resist a restaurant’s weeknight specials, then you’re going to want to hear about Red Door Woodfired Grill’s popular all-day $5 Burger Mondays, Fried Chicken Thursdays and Prime Rib Sundays.
I hosted a Facebook Live from the kitchen of the newest Red Door location at 8001 159th St. in Overland Park. It’s the third location for the locally owned neighborhood bar and grill chain.
Corporate Executive Chef Nathan Holm demonstrated how the restaurant makes its various specialty burgers, including the Sweet Cheeses (a loaded concoction that includes Swiss, cheddar and a cheese fritter that contains Philadelphia cream cheese and Velveeta in a fritter), the Spicy Blue and Animal-Style, all $8 and include fries.
The classic burger is $5. Cheese is an extra $1. Add fries for another $1.
It’s hard to beat a $5 cooked-to-order burger but there’s more: There’s also Fried Chicken Thursdays, which includes includes buttermilk and jalapeno marinated and hand-breaded chicken pressure-fried to crusty perfection and served with two dipping sauces — jalapeno and hot honey — two sides and housemade cornbread.
Wings-only starts at $10 and a half bird is $16.
If you want to loosen that belt another notch, try Prime Rib Sundays, featuring whiskey-soaked wood-fired prime rib with rustic mashed potatoes (my personal favorite kind) a BLT wedge salad with blue cheese dressing, toasted sourdough and a choice of Alabama white barbecue sauce or creamy horseradish for $30.
Holm, formerly of McCormick & Schmick’s Seafood & Steaks, also shared news about 16 new items as well as a new brunch menu.
The new 5,000-square-foot location opened last week in the BluHawk Shopping Center. It seats 90 in the dining room, 80 in the full service bar area and boasts 13 TVs and a big screen projector for watch parties.
