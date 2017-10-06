Hey, barbecue fans: What have you always wanted to know about KC BBQ?

Hey, barbecue fans, let’s huddle!
I’m embarking on a comprehensive KC barbecue tour and I want some help from you and other oh-so-knowledgeable fans of smoke:
As The Star’s newly sauce-anointed barbecue beat reporter, I’m planning to start visiting Kansas City area barbecue restaurants. I want to know what you’ve always wanted to know but were afraid to ask: The best meat, the best side dish, a don’t miss dish, how they make their burnt ends, whether there’s a vegetarian option, history of the place and when it was founded, the pitmaster, type of wood and technique used?
Or something I haven’t thought about?
Let me know what you’re looking for in the form below and I’ll keep you updated on my BBQ adventures.
Comments