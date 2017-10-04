Tune into Facebook Live to get the scoop on Red Door’s daily specials

If you can’t resist a restaurant’s weeknight specials, then you’re going to want to hear about Red Door Woodfired Grill’s popular all-day $5 Burger Mondays and Fried Chicken Thursdays served with sides and cornbread and available for lunch or dinner.
I’ll be hosting a show from the kitchen of the newest Red Door location at 8001 159th St. in Overland Park.
This is the third location for the locally owned neighborhood bar and grill chain. The new 5,000-square-foot location opened last week in the BlueHawk Shopping Center. It seats 90 in the dining room, 80 in the full service bar area and boasts 13 TVs and a big screen projector for watch parties.
Join me at 3 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 4, as Corporate Executive Chef Nathan Holm demonstrates how the restaurant makes so many burgers — I stopped by on Monday night and the place was packed. Sometimes, the manager told me, the wait is 45 minutes.
It’s hard to beat $5 for a classic, cooked-to-order burger, $1 fries topped off with a weekday happy hour from 4 to 7 p.m. offering $2.50 for Budweiser or Red Door Amber Ale or $5 margaritas, Moscow Mules, mojitos and cosmos.
We’ll also get a peek at how the brined jalapeno-dipped fried chicken is made. Hint: It’s marinated for four days in a buttermilk bath seasoned with salt, pepper, jalapeno pepper and garlic, hand breaded and pressure fried to create a deliciously crispy crust.
Holm, formerly of McCormick & Schmick’s Seafood & Steaks, will also share news about 16 new items as well as a new brunch menu.
