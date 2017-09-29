If you can drive a car, you can stretch pizza dough like a pro

More Videos 3:50 Chow Town Live from Shio Ramen Shop Pause 1:40 Brennan Bechard is master of half-court shot at Late Night in the Phog 2:13 For Danny Duffy it's 'a hard prospect to think about' not playing with Eric Hosmer, Mike Moustakas 1:40 KU basketball coach Bill Self addresses the scandal that rocked college basketball this week 0:51 Trump says any NFL player who sits during anthem is 'son of a bitch' and should be fired 0:28 Witness captures woman being assaulted, clothes ripped off in public 1:08 Charges filed in Jackson County assault on guards 1:52 Some Chiefs players participate in protest before game against Chargers 0:34 Royals' Whit Merrifield visits kids at Ronald McDonald House 2:01 MU basketball coach Cuonzo Martin and K-State coach Bruce Weber weigh in on college hoops scandal Video Link copy Embed Code copy

The Star's Jill Silva joins James Beard award-winning chefs Lachlan Mackinnon Patterson of Denver-based Pizzeria Locale chain and Colby Garrelts, of Rye and Bluestem, who have teamed together to create a Rye BBQ Chicken Pizza. The speciality pizza will be available the month of October at three area Pizzeria Locale locations. The sauce, available on tables at Rye, has recently been bottled and is for sale. The duo will also host a benefit featuring the Rye BBQ Chicken pizza to benefit the Child Protection Center on Oct. 10, 2017, at the Oak Park location.

