If you can drive a car, you can stretch pizza dough like a pro

It’s not every day I get to learn to stretch pizza dough with the pros.
But when James Beard award-winning chef and Pizzeria Locale founder Lachlan Mackinnon-Patterson hands me a lightly floured, soft, silky-smooth lump, that’s my cue to join in.
“We call this kinda driving the car because it’s basically like turning a steering wheel,” he says during Chow Town’s Wednesday Facebook Live. “It’s just slowly stretching it so when you hold it up to the light you see thick, thin, thick thin.
“If anyone is curious, we do these dough-from-scratch making classes” — a fun activity for birthday parties or team building events, he adds.
On the show, we were joined by Colby Garrelts — a James Beard award winner and the chef/owner of Rye. Garrelts met Mackinnon-Patterson when they were both featured in Food & Wine’s Best New Chefs 2005 cover story.
Garrelts admits his dough-shaping skills are a bit rusty. But ultimately not so rusty that he couldn’t come up with a collaboration pizza to be featured at all three Kansas City Pizzeria Locale locations throughout the month of October.
The BBQ Chicken Pizza is topped with Parmesan and smoked mozzarella cheese, moist chicken meat from the thigh and sweet slivers of red onion. It’s slid into the 1,000-degree oven for 3 minutes. After it comes out of the oven, the bubbling pizza is drizzled with Garrelts’ newly released barbecue sauce — a condiment that has been featured on the tables at Rye since the restaurant opened.
“It’s actually the single-most requested pizza we don’t have,” Mackinnon-Patterson says with a laugh.
The collaboration pizza is $7.75.
On Oct. 10, both chefs will be on hand from 5 to 7 p.m. to talk to pizza fans at the 95th Street location near Oak Park Mall. Money raised through the sales of the BBQ Chicken Pizza, available at all three locations, will benefit the Child Protection Center.
