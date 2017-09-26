October barbecue pizza chef collaboration raises dough for children’s charity

When it comes to making dough, a collaboration by two James Beard award-winning chefs is better than one.
During the month of October, Denver-based Pizzeria Locale owner Lachlan Mackinnon Patterson is teaming up with KC’s Bluestem and Rye owner Colby Garrelts to create a BBQ Chicken Pizza for charity.
The special pizza will feature Garrelts’ newly released barbecue sauce — a condiment that has been featured on the tables at Rye since the restaurant opened — on Pizzeria Locale’s signature crust.
“Colby and I have been friends and fans of each other’s work for a long time, so it’s been fun to partner with him on a truly unique pizza and to work together to raise money for the Child Protection Center,” Mackinnon Patterson said in a press release.
The BBQ Chicken Pizza will sell for $7.75 and is available at all three of Pizzeria Locale’s Kansas City locations: Waldo (505 W. 75th St.), Oak Park (11875 95th St., Overland Park) and Corbin Park (6455 W. 135th St., Overland Park).
Rye’s Genuine Kansas City BBQ Sauce ($5) is a traditional molasses-based recipe with apple cider vinegar, white wine, Dijon mustard and spices. Flavorwise, it’s similar to what is currently served at the restaurant, but pasteurization to make it shelf-stable required changing the fresh tomatoes to canned pastes and purees.
When Garrelts released his sauce in mid-July, I asked him to tell me how his is different from the sea of local sauces already out there: “It’s not sticky sweet. It’s kind of a chef’s barbecue sauce.”
On Oct. 10 from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. the chef collaboration benefits the Child Protection Center for children and teens who have been alleged victims of sexual and physical abuse. Half of the proceeds from sales that day will be donated to CPC.
That night, both chefs will appear from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Oak Park Pizzeria Locale location to meet with customers.
Want to learn more about the chefs, their pizza collaboration and the charity they’re raising money for? Tune in to facebook.com/chowtownkc at 3 p.m. on Wednesday when I host a pizza-making Facebook Live video.
To reach The Star's James Beard award-winning food editor Jill Silva:
