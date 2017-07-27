Dining series will launch in The American event space with young Spanish chef

Michelin-star award-winning Spanish chef Rubén Arnanz will kick off The American Concept Series with a dinner on Aug. 26.
Arnanz earned a Michelin star for his work leading the kitchen at Villena Restaurante in Segovia, Spain. Born in 1986, he is one of the youngest chefs in his country to receive such accolades.
His five-course Concept Series dinner is open to 50 people. Cost is $175, including wine pairings, tax and gratuity. Tickets and information will be available at theamericankc.com.
Arnanz’s background includes culinary training at such top Michelin-starred restaurants as the Ritz-Carlton in Madrid, the Ritz-Carlton in London, Hotel de la Cité and Château Les Crayeres in France, and Hotel de Ville in Switzerland.
He has also authored a cookbook of recipes from his travels to 34 countries, served as a consultant investigating and developing new recipes, and developed Juan Bravo Tapas Bar in Segovia, where he experiments with new combinations of flavors.
“I am excited to bring this traditional Castilian-style cuisine to The American while also soaking up the different culture and culinary offerings found in Kansas City,” Arnanz says in a press release
The American Concept Series was developed to open The American’s iconic dining space to the public while spotlighting emerging and established culinary talent from around the world.
The American closed as a restaurant at the end of last year. The space was remodeled and has reopened as a private event space with alum Debbie Gold back at the helm.
The private event business is going strong, says managing director Tom Johnson. Now it’s time to add special events that can continue to build on The American’s culinary legacy.
Save the date for upcoming Concept Series events:
▪ The Trotter Project: A tribute by former friends of late Chicago chef Charlie Trotter. Sept. 22 wine event and Sept. 23 dinner.
▪ The Chef’s Garden farmer Lee Jones with the Culinary Vegetable Institute: Jones is a leader in sustainable agriculture. Oct. 21.
▪ James Beard Benefit Dinner: The American Restaurant started the local benefit for the New York-based culinary foundation nearly two decades ago. Feb. 10.
