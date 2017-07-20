From dinners to tastings, there’s so much happening for heirloom tomato lovers

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 0:44 Chowtown Live pigs out with snoot at Tenderloin Grill Pause 4:20 Ooh La La, Chow Town Live at Le Fou Frog 1:50 Betty Rae's to unveil new barbecue ice cream flavor with Joe's Kansas City 3:24 Make the perfect Brazilian caipirinha 2:23 Watch Smoked Creations BBQ prepare ribs for smoking 0:52 Heisman Trophy winner Billy Sims opens barbecue restaurant in Overland Park 5:32 Chow Town Live at Meshuggah Bagels 5:45 Chow Town Live at The Star's Food Truck Friday 0:53 How to make a blended burger 3:43 Five tips for a successful Memorial Day weekend grill Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

twitter email On many of summer's hottest days, Liz Kurlbaum of Kurlbaum's Heirloom Tomatoes and her sister, Sally Kuklenski, can be found in a 2-acre plot of nearly 3,000 heirloom tomato plants plucking the ripe fruit that will end up in restaurants with many of Kansas City best chefs. During the growing season at Kurlbaum Farm in Kansas City, Kan., heirloom tomatoes, sown from seeds in 30 different varieties, will ripen in the field, be picked, sorted and delivered to restaurants in Kansas City within hours. Tammy Ljungblad tljungblad@kcstar.com

