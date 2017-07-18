We’ll be eating pig snoot on Facebook live at Tenderloin Grill. Yes, really

Never had the courage to try a pig snoot sandwich at Herrera’s Tenderloin Grill on Southwest Boulevard? (I did, you can read about it here.)
Sure, it’s not pretty. But there are fans who crave the sandwich. Really.
If you’re on the fence about this culinary adventure, you might change your mind after my next Facebook Live broadcast at 3 p.m. Wednesday, July 19, on Chow Town’s Facebook page.
Watch as I go behind the scenes with managers Juan Vega and Javier Arroyo as they make the restaurant’s signature sandwich, which has been featured on a number of food shows in recent years, including Andrew Zimmern’s “Bizarre Foods.”
We’ll also learn about the history of the grill, a Kansas City institution since 1932.
Besides snoot, the West Side restaurant is also known for mighty fine tenderloin sandwiches and the Tenderger (a tenderloin hamburger combo).
A half dozen Kansas City Barbeque Society who are Tenderloin Grill regulars will be on hand to advocate for their favorite sandwich options. And one of them will show us how to eat snoot without all the requisite dressings — including a housemade hot sauce — landing on your shirt or in your lap.
