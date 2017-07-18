The pig snoot sandwich at Herrera’s Tenderloin Grill on Southwest Boulevard.
The pig snoot sandwich at Herrera’s Tenderloin Grill on Southwest Boulevard. Jill Wendholt Silva jsilva@kcstar.com
The pig snoot sandwich at Herrera’s Tenderloin Grill on Southwest Boulevard. Jill Wendholt Silva jsilva@kcstar.com
Chow Town

Chow Town

The daily dish on Kansas City's food and drink scene

Chow Town

July 18, 2017 10:45 AM

We’ll be eating pig snoot on Facebook live at Tenderloin Grill. Yes, really

By Jill Wendholt Silva

jsilva@kcstar.com

Never had the courage to try a pig snoot sandwich at Herrera’s Tenderloin Grill on Southwest Boulevard? (I did, you can read about it here.)

Sure, it’s not pretty. But there are fans who crave the sandwich. Really.

If you’re on the fence about this culinary adventure, you might change your mind after my next Facebook Live broadcast at 3 p.m. Wednesday, July 19, on Chow Town’s Facebook page.

Watch as I go behind the scenes with managers Juan Vega and Javier Arroyo as they make the restaurant’s signature sandwich, which has been featured on a number of food shows in recent years, including Andrew Zimmern’s “Bizarre Foods.”

We’ll also learn about the history of the grill, a Kansas City institution since 1932.

Besides snoot, the West Side restaurant is also known for mighty fine tenderloin sandwiches and the Tenderger (a tenderloin hamburger combo).

A half dozen Kansas City Barbeque Society who are Tenderloin Grill regulars will be on hand to advocate for their favorite sandwich options. And one of them will show us how to eat snoot without all the requisite dressings — including a housemade hot sauce — landing on your shirt or in your lap.

Jill Silva: 816-234-4395, @kcstarfood

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Ooh La La, Chow Town Live at Le Fou Frog

Ooh La La, Chow Town Live at Le Fou Frog 4:20

Ooh La La, Chow Town Live at Le Fou Frog
Betty Rae's to unveil new barbecue ice cream flavor with Joe's Kansas City 1:50

Betty Rae's to unveil new barbecue ice cream flavor with Joe's Kansas City
Make the perfect Brazilian caipirinha 3:24

Make the perfect Brazilian caipirinha

View More Video

Entertainment Videos