Combining Peach and Heirloom Tomato Cobbler with vanilla gelato? A new summer treat

It’s summertime and local heirloom tomatoes and “chin drippin’ ” peaches have arrived.
I have been talking to local farmers, including Liz and Sky Kurlbaum, and they tell me with all the rain we’ve had and the recent heat, this may be one of the best tomato seasons ever. And you know what? That’s just great for this chef and everyone in Kansas City.
As for the local peach crop in Missouri, it’s not as good this year but the Freestone peaches that are out are absolutely delicious from Bader Farms in Campbell, Mo.
I talked with Denise Bader this week and it looks like they may have lost half of their crop due to unlawful pesticide spraying in Missouri. Very sad indeed, but she hopes that the new trees have been planted will come around in 4-5 years, and they will be back to full production.
I was on vacation in Florida recently and I’m not going to lie to you, I enjoyed a lot of ice cream. On the night when I arrived home, I was still in that vacation ice cream mode.
I went to Hen House Market and bought a few sacks of Bader Peaches and decided to make some ice cream. My wife, Lisa, wanted to prepare a tomato and peach cobbler recipe from the Kurlbaums’ niece Colette Sigler and it hit me: What if Lisa made the cobbler and I made the ice cream and we combined it into one dessert? It just may be Ice Cream Heaven!!!
We both pulled out the recipes and Lisa started baking, and I started to churn the ice cream. Seriously, two very easy recipes. Just combine the cooled cobbler with gelato, mix together and freeze. We can do that.
Let me tell you, it may have been the best cobbler and the best gelato I ever ate. Certainly a culinary match made in heaven. And Monday, July 17, is great day to be talking about it: It’s National Peach Ice Cream Day.
We are fortunate to live on the border of Missouri and Kansas and have the best produce from local farmers who take pride in what they grow. I can’t imagine a summer without the most delicious fruits from our local farmer friends.
With the hottest summer days upon us, it’s time for fresh fruits and ice cream. Yes, I said fruit because I still consider tomatoes a fruit.
I know I may have some arguments out there. Whatever the case, just make sure you prepare this recipe.
As my father always said, “Bere, mangiare e bene!” Eat and drink well.
