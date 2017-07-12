Chef Michael Smith soon to add more housemade pastas to his menu

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:50 Betty Rae's to unveil new barbecue ice cream flavor with Joe's Kansas City Pause 3:24 Make the perfect Brazilian caipirinha 2:23 Watch Smoked Creations BBQ prepare ribs for smoking 0:52 Heisman Trophy winner Billy Sims opens barbecue restaurant in Overland Park 5:32 Chow Town Live at Meshuggah Bagels 5:45 Chow Town Live at The Star's Food Truck Friday 0:53 How to make a blended burger 3:43 Five tips for a successful Memorial Day weekend grill 5:16 Taco talk at In-a-Tub 2:16 In-a-Tub vs. Taco Via: What's the difference? Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

twitter email Chef Michael Smith tweaks his restaurant concept to focus on Italian cuisine featuring housemade pastas. The restaurant at 1900 Main St., in Kansas City, which is celebrating its 10th anniversary this week, will begin the new concept in August. No changes are planned for Extra Virgin, Smith's next door restaurant. Tammy Ljungblad The Kansas City Star

