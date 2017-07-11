Celebrate Bastille Day in Ooh La La Land

Bastille Day has always been a big, reservations-required party at Le Fou Frog. But this year’s fete — Ooh La La Land — also celebrates the charming little River Market French bistro’s 20th anniversary.
The restaurant has always offered French food with personality and flair, thanks to its husband-and-wife executive chef and owners Mano and Barbara Rafael.
This year, one of their proteges, pastry chef Carter Holton, is back in the kitchen preparing celebratory desserts, and maybe singing a few songs.
Bastille Day is France’s Independence Day and marks the takeover of the Bastille prison on July 14, 1789. The prison takeover marks the beginning of the French Revolution.
Join Chowtown’s Facebook Live broadcast at 3 p.m. Wednesday as I explore the fabulous food, drink, games and entertainment that will be happening during Le Fou Frog’s three-day weekend celebration.
Jill Silva: 816-234-4395, @kcstarfood
Comments