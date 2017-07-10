This is Rob Riggle’s go-to cheesesteak sandwich in KC

Where does Rob Riggle eat when he’s back in KC?
Winstead’s, Taco Via and Chartroose Caboose, according to the actor’s recent Q&A with Children’s Mercy doctors and nurses. Riggle, who grew up in Overland Park and graduated from Shawnee Mission South High School, was in town last month to host the annual Big Slick Celebrity Weekend, which raised a record $1.75 million.
He said he goes to Chartroose Caboose for “a Zephyr (cheesesteak) and a Pibb” — which made me curious to try the sandwich shop with locations at 10636 Metcalf Ave. in Overland Park and 12976 W. 87th Parkway in Lenexa.
The Overland Park location has nine Philly cheesesteak sandwiches on the menu. The Zephyr ($7.58) features slices of seasoned steak mixed with sauteed onions and mushrooms. The mix is topped with melted cheese and served on a nine-inch roll. Customers can swap the steak for turkey, chicken or ham, or order the smaller “value size” for $5.99.
After trying the Zephyr, I can see why Riggle raves about it — the steak is sliced so thin it practically melts in your mouth. The mushrooms add extra meaty texture, and the onions amp up the sandwich’s flavor. The white provolone cheese (sorry, no Cheez Whiz here) melts into the soft, crusty hoagie roll nicely and lends a rich, creamy touch.
A warning: This sandwich is huge. I had leftovers, so next time I’ll probably order the value size. But I’m guessing Riggle, a 6-foot-3 former Marine, goes with the full-size version.
I added banana peppers from the condiments bar for extra color and crunch. The bar also offered olives, lettuce, onions and pickles.
Sadly, Chartroose Caboose doesn’t offer Pibb Xtra soda anymore (remember when it was just called Mr. Pibb?) but the sandwich shop’s pop machine does dispense Dr. Pepper, Mug Root Beer and Barq’s Red Creme Soda.
If you go, and are looking to splurge, don’t skip the cheesy bacon fries ($3.99). Picture soft, salty wedges of potato topped with nacho cheese sauce and crumbled bacon that’s cooked to order. So worth it.
Want to read more about Riggle’s favorite restaurants? Winstead’s was featured in our March Madness-style french fry tournament, and I chronicled my first trip to Taco Via in May. Apparently David Koechner is all about the taco hot dog and enchiladas.
Sarah Gish: 816-234-4823, @sarah_gish
