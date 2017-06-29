Chow Town Live at Meshuggah Bagels: What do ‘New York-style’ and ‘kosher’ really mean?

This video is for anyone who has ever flown home from a trip to New York City with a suitcase full of bagels to squirrel away in their freezer.
Your fix is closer to home.
Since Janna and Pete Linde opened their second Meshuggah Bagels, this one in Overland Park, the lines of fans seeking their New York-style kosher bagels have been long. Sometimes out the door. (To keep the line moving, the Lindes have installed a DIY toaster station.)
Last March, the Lindes opened their wholesale bakery in Pleasant Valley. Then they opened a retail shop on 39th Street. And they’re due to open another shop in Liberty this fall.
I hosted a Chowtown Facebook Live session at the Overland Park shop to learn what makes their yeasty bagels more than “bread with a hole,” as Pete likes to say.
See how Meshuggah Bagels boils for the right chew, what adjectives like “New York-style” and “kosher” really mean and why they added bagel boards to the menu for just the right ratio of filling (try New York deli-imported pastrami-encrusted salmon or smoky whitefish salad, yum!).
Of course, I couldn’t leave without a fragrant bag of bagels to squirrel away at home, but it was already close to dinner time. What to do?
If you want Meshuggah’s fresh, preservative-free bagels to last until the next morning, put them in a plastic zip-top freezer bag to keep the moisture in.
Want to keep them longer than a day? Pop the bag in the freezer, re-warm before serving for 15-20 seconds in the microwave and toast to your desired doneness.
