Join us on Facebook Live for kosher bagels and lox of talk

Last year I met Pete and Janna Linde of Meshuggah Bagels and learned about their plans to create a “crazy good” New York-style bagel with just the right chew.
You won’t find blueberry or asiago cheese bagels at Meshuggah: Their kosher bagels are made from artisan flour and boiled before they are baked.
The whitefish salad and pastrami-encrusted lox are flown in from a deli in New York City.
And their quest for authenticity is paying off: In April, the Lindes opened a second retail location at 7096 W. 105th St. in Overland Park.
Join me at 3 p.m. Wednesday on Facebook Live (facebook.com/chowtownkc) for a lesson on bagel making, a discussion of what makes a bagel “kosher,” and a sampling of what’s new on the Meshuggah menu.
