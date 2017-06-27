Meshuggah bagel board: Everything bagel with pastrami-encrusted salmon, “toasted everything” schmear, tomato, red onion and capers for $12.95. Available at Overland Park location.
Chow Town

The daily dish on Kansas City's food and drink scene

June 27, 2017 4:49 PM

Join us on Facebook Live for kosher bagels and lox of talk

By Jill Wendholt Silva

jsilva@kcstar.com

Last year I met Pete and Janna Linde of Meshuggah Bagels and learned about their plans to create a “crazy good” New York-style bagel with just the right chew.

You won’t find blueberry or asiago cheese bagels at Meshuggah: Their kosher bagels are made from artisan flour and boiled before they are baked.

The whitefish salad and pastrami-encrusted lox are flown in from a deli in New York City.

And their quest for authenticity is paying off: In April, the Lindes opened a second retail location at 7096 W. 105th St. in Overland Park.

Join me at 3 p.m. Wednesday on Facebook Live (facebook.com/chowtownkc) for a lesson on bagel making, a discussion of what makes a bagel “kosher,” and a sampling of what’s new on the Meshuggah menu.

  Comments  

