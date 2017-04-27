Chow Town Live: Barbecue, grilling tips and more from McGonigle’s Market

It happens every spring: You’re driving down Ward Parkway when the smell of hickory smoke beckons you to McGonigle’s Market, 1307 W. 79th St.
Locals know that the neighborhood grocery store and meat market has a popular barbecue trailer called Mr. McGoo’s out front that serves ribs, burnt ends, brisket and some of Kansas City’s best smoked Italian sausage.
With National Barbecue Month coming up in May, we decided to shoot the latest episode of Chow Town Live at McGonigle’s. Wednesday afternoon, second-generation owner Mike McGonigle showed off all kinds of smoked delicacies and even demonstrated how McGonigle’s makes its famous Italian sausage. Spoiler alert: There’s lots of bacon involved.
McGonigle also shared a few of his best grilling tips and butcher jokes and talked about Ribs for Kids, an annual charity event coming up this weekend. On Friday and Saturday, McGonigle’s customers can buy a full slab of baby back ribs for $13.99. The market gives roughly half of the proceeds from rib sales to FosterAdopt Connect, a local organization with a mission “to provide foster and adoptive children a stable, loving and nurturing family environment by support and advocacy for abused and neglected children and the families caring for them.”
McGonigle said Ribs for Kids raised close to $50,000 for FosterAdopt Connect in 2016.
Barbecue that supports a good cause? It doesn’t get much better than that.
