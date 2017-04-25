Meet the latest hybrid pastry: The Crotilla

You’ve heard of a Cronut — a viral cross between a croissant and a doughnut.
But that much-hyped hybrid pastry is a time machine taking the taste buds back to 2013.
The latest 2017 bakery mashup is a Crotilla (crow-TEE-ah). Yes, a cross between a croissant and a tortilla poised to make some noise. Kinda like the cruffin.
“I missed the cruffin. I don’t know where I was,” Hoda Kotab told her “Today” show co-host Kathy Lee Gifford.
Moving on to April 25: National Crotilla Day.
The flaky tortilla will be available exclusively at Wal-Mart. A company blog post says the company worked with one of its suppliers to create a trendy food that would appeal to on-the-go millennials craving new food experiences.
The buttery pastry is baked fresh in the stores’ bakeries everyday. It’s also value priced: $4.18 for eight Crotillas.
The Crotilla has already received a plug in Food & Wine as a “flatbread fusion” that’s the perfect platform for a Mexican-inspired breakfast.
We received our Crotillas and I flagged members of the newsroom to conduct an informal taste test. We tried the pastry both straight from the box and toasted.
Here are their comments:
“It gives more deference to the croissant than the tortilla, but I like it. It could make great hors d’oeuvres.”
“Tastes like a croissant and a biscuit. I get no tortilla. It tastes like flat puff pastry. It’s in the genre of baked goods that’s not worth the calories.” (250 calories per, plus 14 grams of fat.)
“Nice and buttery.”
“I could eat a load of this. It’s easy on the mouth.”
“Significantly better toasted.”
“There’s nothing better than fried dough.”
“Crisp it up. It needs crunch.” (We put them in the toaster — even thought they don’t fit in the slot — and nearly everyone was unanimous that they tasted better toasted. We also put one in the microwave; not suggested as it toughens the flaky pastry.)
“It’s like a Toaster Strudel without the (filling).”
“I’m in. I’m thinking of what to put with it …” (I brought Nutella to the party, but the response chorus included: anything, hot dogs, pastrami, hummus, artichoke dip, smoked salmon, cream cheese, beer)
Check Wal-Mart’s Facebook at 2 p.m. Tuesday, when they will go live to preview viewer-submitted pairing ideas.
Jill Wendholt Silva is The Star’s James Beard award-winning food editor and Chow Town blog curator. Reacher her on Twitter at @kcstarfood or @chowtownkc.
