This new Boulevard collaboration beer will be available only at Boulevardia

Going to Boulevardia in June? Don’t miss Sparkling Ale, a new beer from Boulevard Brewing Co. that will be sold only at the two-day festival in Kansas City’s Stockyards District.
Sparkling Ale, a golden brew with loads of fizzy carbonation, is a collaboration between Boulevard and Piney River Brewing Co. in Bucyrus, Mo. According to a press release, the “thirst-quenching” beer has “honey-like malt” flavor and a spicy citrus kick from Galena hops.
This isn’t the only “easy-drinking” beer that Boulevard has been brewing recently. American Kolsch, which the brewery added to its core lineup in early 2017, is a golden ale inspired by the light and crisp Kölsch beers traditionally brewed in Cologne, Germany. (Check out our American Kolsch taste-test here)
American Kolsch is available anywhere Boulevard beer is sold, but Sparkling Ale will be sold on the Boulevardia festival grounds and at Taps & Tastes, a craft beer festival from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday, June 17.
A limited number of Taps & Tastes tickets are still available for $85 each at eventbrite.com; general admission tickets cost $20 per day and are not expected to sell out.
Boulevardia typically features craft beer tastings, live music, a shopping area with wares from local companies, carnival rides, food trucks, bike rides and eco-education booths. For more info about what’s new this year, click here.
To check out this year’s Boulevardia music lineup, which includes Local Natives and George Clinton and the Parliament Funkadelic, click here.
