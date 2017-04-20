Chow Town Live: A broadcast from the new Corvino Supper Club & Tasting Room

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 15:28 Chow Town Live: Jasper Mirabile of Jasper's Restaurant gets downright cheesy Pause 9:50 Chow Town Live: How Rosedale Barbeque makes those golden crinkle-cut fries 1:35 Recommendations to address chronic violence in KC unveiled 1:24 Royals manager Ned Yost on Jason Vargas' dominant start 1:35 Video shows man shoving airline employee at KCI 0:58 Raw video: Accident site where West Platte coach was killed 0:45 Ned Yost on bad tattoo of him: 'Those aren't my teeth' 0:39 When Eric Stonestreet met Tristan during the 2016 Big Slick event 0:28 Dashcam video shows man shooting a Pleasant Valley police officer 3:01 Pulling drinkable water out of dry air Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email

Chef Michael Corvino opens Corvino Supper Club & Tasting Room in the Crossroads with his wife Christina and many of his former American Restaurant employees. The handsome, double-duty restaurant offers “seasonal” and “shareable” plates and a tasting room, plus a stage for live music, all served up with a nostalgic late-night menu. Video by Tammy Ljungblad/The Star. Tammy Ljungblad The Kansas City Star