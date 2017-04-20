Chow Town

April 20, 2017 5:59 PM

Chow Town Live: A broadcast from the new Corvino Supper Club & Tasting Room

By Jill Wendholt Silva

Just two weeks after opening his restaurant Corvino Supper Club & Tasting Room, chef Michael Corvino and his wife, Christina, are overwhelmed with the public response, and running on adrenaline for their late-night feedings.

After we published a profile on the makings of the restaurant, we visited the kitchen for our most recent Chow Town Live Facebook Live broadcast.

Corvino and I chatted about the textural components of his wife Christina’s favorite carrot and avocado salad (“seemingly very simple, and then not so simple at all,” he says), as well as a brand new (as of this week) brisket bolognese: a traditional Italian bolognese gets an Asian spin with housemade buckwheat noodles, spicy mustard and ginger. Can you say fusion?

In addition to running a nightly supper club featuring a “shareable,” “seasonal” menu made up of appetizers of all shapes and sizes, diners can enjoy a snackier menu at night that includes a sensational $8 cheeseburger and a homemade ice cream sandwich — both available after 10 p.m. — as the live music revs up.

The supper club also features a dramatic 35-foot bar where resident sommelier (sah-mel-YAY) — an expert in serving wine, but you can call him “somm” — Ross Jackson tells me about how to get help with wine selections including keg wines (what?!).

No, really, they’re tasty and are better for the environment.

