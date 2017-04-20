Chiefs’ Chris Jones teams up with Smithfield to set world grilling record at Arrowhead

Calling all grilling enthusiasts: It’s time to bust out those barbecue tongs.
At 6 p.m. Thursday, April 27, Smithfield will team up with two world-class barbecue pros and Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Chris Jones at Arrowhead Stadium to attempt to set the Guinness World Record for largest grilling session.
The event is free and open to the public; Smithfield needs at least 250 grillers to claim the title. You don’t need to pack up your Weber and charcoal to participate, because the Virginia-based meat processing company will provide grills, tools and fresh pork.
Those who attend have a chance to meet Jones and mingle with nine-time world champion pitmaster Chris Lilly and Weber grillmaster Kevin Kolman. With National Barbecue Month coming up in May and the summer grilling season right around the corner, it could be a good opportunity for grilling geeks to brush up on their tailgating tips and tricks.
According to a press release, participants in Thursday’s world record attempt will also have the chance to win Weber grills and iGrill meat thermometers.
Sarah Gish: 816-234-4823, @sarah_gish
