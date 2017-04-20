Learn about buying & cooking sustainable seafood at KC zoo’s Seafood Soiree

Where to get the freshest fish or seafood is a hot topic in landlocked Kansas City.
Chow Town recently published a Fish to Table special section featuring how seafood arrives in Kansas City fresh daily from both coasts at wholesaler Seattle Fish Co.
Other stories included an oyster class at Jax Fish House, a profile of exotic fish and seafood prepared with Mexican flair by chef Carlos Falcon of Jarocho Pescados y Mariscos and a look at KC Shrimp Co., an aquaculture venture in Oak Grove, Mo.
Falcon and several of the chefs featured in the section will star at The Kansas City Zoo’s fifth annual Seafood Soiree, an educational tasting event with cooking demonstrations.
The indoor/outdoor event is from 6:30-9:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 22.
Falcon, Hy-Vee Grill & Market chef Edward Cockman, Jax chefs Sheila Lucero and Theresia Ota and Freshwater chef Calvin Davis will prepare fish or seafood donated by Seattle Fish Co.
(Hint: Consumers can also pre-order and pick up product from the wholesale distribution center in Riverside.)
Chef John Smith will demonstrate how to properly prepare and cook homegrown shrimp from KC Shrimp Co.
The event will be held in Helzberg Penguin Park and co-sponsored by Monterrey Bay Aquarium’s Seafood Watch, an educational nonprofit that coaches consumers on how to ask for sustainable seafood when they grocery shop or dine out.
Seafood Watch also offers a handy app that helps consumers keep track of endangered fish or seafood.
Tickets for Seafood Soiree are $35 per person for zoo members or $45 per person for non-member.
