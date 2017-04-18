Chow Town

The daily dish on Kansas City's food and drink scene

April 18, 2017 2:42 PM

Strange brew: People are freaking out over the Starbucks Unicorn Frappuccino

By Lisa Gutierrez

What is this strange magic Starbucks has unleashed unto the land?

A drink that looks purple when served but turns pink when stirred?

A drink that changes from tangy to tart without a wand?

Do you now understand why people are freaking out over the Unicorn Frappuccino, which debuts Wednesday?

Are you sad it will only be available for five days and then — poof! — will be gone?

It’s like “tropical rainbow Skittles in drink form,” gushes Starbucks Secret Menu.

A company spokesperson tells Mic and Business Insider that the drink is not a good witch’s brew but simply a creme Frappuccino made with mango syrup and layered with a sour powder topping.

Starbucks released an official image of the drink, but Instagrammers have done it better justice, as they usually do.

 

“Adding a beverage that looks like a blenderized doughnut to the menu means many people will question the drink’s nutritional value,” notes Business Insider.

So here are the dietary details: A tall Unicorn Frappuccino made with whole milk and whipped cream would have 280 calories and 39 grams of sugar. Without the whipped cream and made with almond milk, a tall has 170 calories and 34 grams of sugar.

And lest you think Starbucks is breaking new ground, consider that unicorn themes have already invaded smaller drink establishments, such as a Times Square coffee bar that sells this Unicorn Latte.

 

Business Insider points to other unicorn drinks out there and says, “Starbucks didn’t want to be left out.”

A unicorn macaroon to go with that Frappuccino?

