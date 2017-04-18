Jill Silva’s food diary: Corvino ice cream sandwich, fresh burrata, Brazilian moqueca

If only I had a dollar for every time friends, family or a reader exclaimed, “You have the best job!”
It is a pretty sweet gig — especially in an Instagram world.
I started hashtagging “MyWeekinFood” posts and discovered my weekly trail of plates is a good reflection of what I like to eat, cook and share, as well as a visual record of what I’m working on at any given time.
Last week, for instance, I spent time last week checking out the late-night menu at Corvino Supper Club & Tasting Room in preparation for a full-length behind-the-scenes story, video and Chow Town Live broadcast. (Watch at 3 p.m. on Wednesday on Chow Town’s Facebook page.)
The late-night menu has some reimagined whimsical classics, including a rockin’ cheeseburger, Asian-style crispy pork ribs and an ice cream sandwich that will make you feel like a kid again.
For our live broadcast April 12, I learned how to make mozzarella, ricotta and burrata from chef Jasper Mirabile of Jasper’s Restaurant. I got to sample a warm, deliciously creamy ball of burrata. What a treat to hang out behind the scenes with a chef whose family has been in the restaurant business since 1954.
While in Waldo, I made a quick lunch stop at Boru Ramen. My second stop: time to check out the non-ramen items. My server recommended the Korean steak noodle salad. I couldn’t pass up the gyoza, as I was curious to learn the difference between the Japanese dumpling and a Chinese potsticker.
Turns out gyoza are usually smaller and made from thinner, smaller wrappers, according to Kitchn.
On my off hours, I made a Middle Eastern Seven-Layer Salad With Quinoa from “Modern Potluck” by Kristin Donnelly to take to a friend Esmeralda’s birthday potluck. Four cups of chopped herbs make the salad memorable.
Meanwhile, Esmeralda taught the group how to make Brazilian moqueca, a seafood stew (she used shrimp) spiced with cayenne and colored with “colorifico,” which after a bit of Googling I discovered was actually annatto. She didn’t use a recipe so I’m going to have to practice that dish sooner rather than later.
