Kauffman Stadium's craziest new food options include an $18 funnel cake sandwich
Royals fans have lots of new food options at The K in 2017. The craziest menu creations include a Sunrise Dog topped with bacon, gravy and a fried egg, and an $18 Pork Patty Melt with funnel cakes for buns.
Sarah GishThe Kansas City Star
