Good gravy: We tried Kauffman Stadium’s craziest new menu items, with mixed results

Here’s a pro tip for hungry Royals fans: If you order the new Sunrise Dog at Kauffman Stadium, don’t forget the napkins.
The footlong belly-buster, which costs $11.50, features a griddle-cooked hot dog on a toasted bun layered with sliced cheddar cheese and topped with crumbled bacon, white sausage gravy and a fried egg. As if you needed it, a bag of chips comes with it.
Between the dripping gravy and the runny yolk, the Sunrise Dog can be a handful — but on opening day, it was worth the mess, because the flavor is a home run.
The Sunrise Dog, which you can find at the Dugout Dog Houses in Sections 208 and 247, is one of many new menu creations at the K. Others include a burnt end chili burger, waffle fries loaded with smoked chicken and creamy bacon sauce, a summery spinach salad topped with fresh berries, and an already-famous Pork Patty Melt.
The patty melt — a loaded pulled pork sandwich with funnel cakes for buns — was featured along with the Sunrise Dog in USA Today’s roundup of the “10 craziest ballpark foods for the 2017 MLB season.”
On opening day, I found out that the “sandwich” can be hard to order and eat.
About an hour before game time, I ordered one from the Lite Corner Grill in Section 206. The menu said the Pork Patty Melt cost $18 — seriously — but the cashier charged me $12. When I asked if that was an error, she just shrugged, so I handed over my credit card.
Ten minutes later, I was waiting for my order when a worker approached me to say they’d run out of slaw and their bacon was still frozen. Could I come back later?
When I returned 45 minutes later, they handed me a Pork Patty Melt that had been sizzling under a heat lamp. I took one look and knew that this pile of food would be impossible to eat with my hands.
“We don’t have any forks,” the cashier told me.
After tracking down some plastic cutlery and a picnic table, I sat down to dig in to the Pork Patty Melt, piled high with slaw, crispy bacon slices and a jalapeno popper topper.
The pork and the popper weren’t bad, but I wasn’t a fan of the overabundant slaw, and the funnel cake was overdone and too crunchy.
But hey, it’s opening day. The Pork Patty Melt — and the Royals — still have 80 home games to redeem themselves. And here in Kansas City, we love a good comeback.
Despite all the media hype, I didn’t notice many baseball fans ordering the out-there Pork Patty Melt on Monday. Most were there for beer and hot dogs topped with standard mustard, ketchup and relish.
But the Sunrise Dogs were also a hot item.
“They’re selling really well, better than we thought,” said Rich Riffel, who slings dogs at the Dugout Dog House. “People are intrigued by the egg and the gravy.”
