At Shatto’s free family event on Sunday: Sluggerrr, free tastings & a 1954 milk truck

1:28 Check out new food menu at Kauffman Stadium for the 2017 Royals season Pause

3:01 Bochi among trucks headed to The Star's first 2017 Food Truck Friday event

8:30 Chow Town Live: How Joe's Kansas City makes its Z-Man sandwich and fries

1:57 KU senior Frank Mason wins the Wooden Award as national player of the year

4:12 Kansas City will host the centennial celebration of U.S. entry into WWI

1:30 Driving electric: A robust network of charging stations in KC encourages motorists to go electric

1:52 Side-by-side demonstration of home fire sprinklers

1:02 John Glenn laid to rest at Arlington National Cemetery

0:45 Ned Yost on bad tattoo of him: 'Those aren't my teeth'