At Shatto’s free family event on Sunday: Sluggerrr, free tastings & a 1954 milk truck

Shatto Home Delivery will promote its local vendors at a free event Sunday that will include tastings, children’s activities and a chance to get free Shatto milk each week for a year.
Shatto delivers Shatto Milk Co. products, along with other locally made items, to neighborhoods across the metro. About 30 of its vendors will participate in the event, including C. Jacks Quiche, The Dish Famous Pizza, Farm to Market Bread Co., Maps Coffee Roasters, Meshuggah Bagels, Thou Mayest Coffee Roasters, Three Dog Bakery and Wood + Salt.
It will have a 1954 milk truck on display, along with a cow and calf. Kansas City Royals mascot Sluggerrr will greet children from 2 to 3 p.m. Participants also can enter a drawing for a free gallon of Shatto Milk each week for a year.
Matt Shatto, owner of Shatto Home Delivery and son of the founders of Shatto Milk Co., also wants to talk to potential customers in order to select the next neighborhood for home delivery.
The event will be from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday at the Overland Park Convention Center, 6000 College Blvd., Overland Park.
