Tasting J. Rieger’s Monogram whiskey aged in sherry botas a special treat

8:30 Chow Town Live: How Joe's Kansas City makes its Z-Man sandwich and fries Pause

3:01 Bochi among trucks headed to The Star's first 2017 Food Truck Friday event

2:25 Voter approve one-eighth-cent sales tax for inner-city improvements

1:32 Work of student journalists leads to principal's resignation

2:29 Uniting States of Marijuana: the country's evolving laws on cannabis

0:57 KC voters approve new bonds and new animal shelter

0:37 Royals manager Ned Yost on Christian Colon's fitness level

0:36 Surveillance shows woman trying to stop vehicle theft by spraying man with gasoline

2:20 Mothers of Kara Kopetsky, Jessica Runions speak after two human skulls are found