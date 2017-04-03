Dogfish Head beer is now available in Missouri, thanks to a superfan

Beer nerd alert: Delaware’s Dogfish Head Craft Brewery starts distributing its “off-centered” beers in Missouri on Monday. Which means many Kansas City-area liquor stores are unpacking or expecting shipments of 60 Minute IPA, Namaste White, Indian Brown, SeaQuench Ale and Midas Touch.
It’s practically a holiday for craft beer lovers such as Skylar Wallace of Seneca, Mo., a Dogfish Head superfan who previously had to get the beer on road trips to Illinois, Kentucky and Texas.
“This is probably one of the biggest (beer) launches that Kansas City’s ever had,” Wallace said in a phone interview Monday morning.
In 2012, while he was living in Kansas City, Wallace launched a Twitter campaign to bring Dogfish Head beer to the metro.
@dogfishbeer I have decided to tweet you every day until you bring your beer to Kansas City. You have been warned. #DFB2KC— Skylar Wallace (@sky8632) June 1, 2012
Wallace, who works as a loan officer, starting tweeting the brewery daily and punctuated his messages with the hashtag #DFB2KC — “Dogfish Beer to Kansas City.” Wallace’s persistence paid off in 2014, when he was invited to have a beer with Dogfish Head founder Sam Calagione while Calagione was in Kansas City for a brewing conference.
“He told me that what I was doing with my campaign was bigger than me and that I should stick with it,” Wallace says.
So Wallace kept up with the tweets, and a few months ago, he found out that Dogfish Head was definitely coming to the Show-Me State. Wallace is among many happy beer fans in Missouri. Dogfish Head, founded 21 years ago, has built a loyal following with its fiercely independence spirit and and enthusiasm for experimentation.
Wallace says Calagione “is kind of like the Willy Wonka of beer. He just makes crazy stuff.”
A couple of years ago, Dogfish Head released what it dubbed the “hoppiest beer ever documented,” Hoo Lawd.
Wallace says he’s a fan of 60 Minute IPA, an India pale ale that Dogfish Head makes using a special technique that continuously hops the beer for 60 minutes. He also likes SeaQuench Ale, a canned sour beer brewed with lime peel and sea salt.
Want to sample a few Dogfish Head brews? Bier Station, 120 E. Gregory Blvd. in Waldo, will have 10 Dogfish Head brews on tap during a launch party from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday.
And if you like barbecue — who doesn’t? — keep an eye out for the brewery’s Flesh & Blood IPA, a citrusy brew made with lemon flesh and blood orange juice that apparently plays well with brisket and ribs.
According to a press release, “the bold hops and citrus-forward flavors perfectly balance out the savory, saucy tastes. It’s the ideal brew for the ‘cue-niverse.”
