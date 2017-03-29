Curt’s Famous Meats in Independence celebrates 70 years in business Thursday

Curt’s Famous Meats was established on Truman Road in 1947 in the historic Maywood business district, just blocks from President Harry Truman’s home.
It is one of those corner neighborhood markets that are still thriving today due to the outstanding quality of the meats and excellent service.
Curt’s was originally operated as a fruit stand in the historic Maywood neighborhood and is now owned by Donna Pittman who purchased the store in 1989.
I recently enjoyed lunch with Donna and I just had to write about the butcher shop. Hmmm … those sandwiches could be a whole other story. Don’t get me started on the homemade ham salad!
I couldn’t help but notice the awards displayed including the American Royal winner many times along with the Lenexa, Raytown, Sedalia, Tonganoxie, Peculiar and Sugar Creek barbecue winner.
Donna tells me that during the American Royal BBQ season, many local and national teams come to her for their beef, pork and poultry. Now that tells you something right there.
Curt’s not only provides customers with fresh hand-cut beef, pork and poultry but also lamb and wild caught seafood when in season. German and apple bratwurst, sliced slab bacon, filet burgers and Black Angus all-beef hot dogs and homemade breakfast sausage are just some of the staples that Curt’s is known for.
What makes Curt’s unique is that nearly all the butchers are women. That’s right, Crystal, Abby and Amy are there to help you, as well as Donna. I do a lot of traveling and visit a lot of butcher shops around the country and have only met a few women who are butchers.
These ladies have become well-known at the store and I personally think this is one reason why this local shop sets itself apart from others in the Kansas City area. We’re talking hand-cut meat from skilled butchers.
March 30th marks Curt’s 70th anniversary and Donna is throwing an anniversary party. She will be offering a new grilled specialty, the Curtburger, prepared with lean ground beef, award-winning sausage and some magical spices. Also available will be homemade cinnamon rolls and many free giveaways.
And so my friends, if you are in the neighborhood or looking for a great place for some of the finest meat, poultry and pork in Kansas City, let one of the butchers help you. And of course, if you’re hungry, let them build you one of their famous sandwiches.
Happy 70th Anniversary Curt’s Famous Meats!
Curt’s Famous Meats: 10101 E. Truman Road, Independence, 816-836-2288; www.curtsfamousmeats.com.
Chef Jasper J. Mirabile Jr. of Jasper’s runs his family’s 62-year-old restaurant with his brother. Mirabile is a culinary instructor, founding member of Slow Food Kansas City and a national board member of the American Institute of Wine and Food. He is host to many famous chefs on his weekly radio show “Live! From Jasper’s Kitchen” on KCMO 710 AM and 103.7 FM. He also sells dressings and sauces.
