Kosher soul food and culinary justice

Michael Twitty will bring his recipes for kosher soul food and lead a discussion of culinary justice at two events at Johnson County Community College on Wednesday.
Twitty is a noted culinary historian and the author of Afroculinaria, an award-winning blog, the first to focus on African-American foodways.
He is also the author of the highly anticipated book “The Cooking Gene,” due out in August:
“Southern food is integral to the American culinary tradition, yet the question of who ‘owns’ it is one of the most provocative touch points in our ongoing struggles over race. In this unique memoir, culinary historian Michael W. Twitty takes readers to the white-hot center of this fight, tracing the roots of his own family and the charged politics surrounding the origins of soul food, barbecue, and all Southern cuisine,” according to publisher HarperCollins.
Twitty — who is African-American, Jewish and gay — will speak from noon to 1:30 p.m. in the Craig auditorium in GEB building. The topic: “Culinary Justice: Defining a Theory of Gastronomic Sovereignty.”
At 7 p.m., Twitty will move to the Wylie Hospitality and Culinary Academy to share the intersection of kosher and soul food in recipes, including samples of his black-eyed pea hummus, and insights into the intermingling of cultural identities. JCCC culinary historian Andrea Broomfield will moderate.
Both events are free and open to the public. To RSVP, email the Polsky series or call 913-469-3835.
Watch for an interview with Twitty on the Chow Town blog later this week.
Comments