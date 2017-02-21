Peeps-filled Oreos are coming. Why?

We held our tongue when Swedish Fish Oreos appeared last year.
But Peeps-filled Oreos? We can stay silent no longer.
This is a crime against cookie humanity.
Who’s with us on this?
“That’s right folks, America’s least favorite Easter treat combined forces with America’s favorite cookie,” grumbles The Huffington Post.
This news is making quite a few people cranky. Check out these other declarations of outrage littering the internet since the news of this nefarious new pairing broke.
“Marshmallow Peep Oreos are coming, and our teeth hurt already.” (CNET)
“Oreo takes on Easter with a new flavor to delight and disgust us all.” (Uproxx)
It’s the Peeps filling that’s got folks riled up. Relationship goals don’t exist when it comes to Peeps. You either love ’em or hate ’em.
Anticipation for the new limited-edition Oreos is lining up that way as well.
Oreos = great— Michele Frost (@michelelfrost) February 21, 2017
Peeps = good
Oreo Peeps = WTF Satanic worshipper decided *this* was a good idea
PEEPS OREOS????— Jecka次 (@Jecka1021) February 21, 2017
I dunnoooooooo about that
Y'all can make fun of Peeps Oreos all you want; I guarantee they're ten times better than Swedish Fish Oreos.— Eric (@eric101101) February 21, 2017
@page_branson the groan you made when @inkasrain said "peeps oreos" exist, spoke to my soul. Completely agree...this is the darkest timeline— Don Jenver (@TJECS206) February 21, 2017
The cookies hit store shelves on Wednesday, according to Today. But a few people online have apparently already snagged them.
Early reviews? People love ’em and hate ’em, sometimes at the same time.
I had Peeps Oreos for breakfast. 8/10. I actually like them better than marshmallow peeps cause marshmallow peeps get stale fast— Anthony Florio (@anthonyversion1) February 21, 2017
My 4 year old sweets obsessed daughter wouldn't even finish once of these cookies. I was shocked! #oreos #peeps pic.twitter.com/iRgGHXrDbk— D (@Danjello) February 21, 2017
Just tired the new Peeps Oreos. The verdict? They're simultaneously not as disappointing and just as disappointing as I thought they'd be.— Jason Shoff (@Shoffology) February 21, 2017
