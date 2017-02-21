Chow Town

February 21, 2017 1:26 PM

Peeps-filled Oreos are coming. Why?

By Lisa Gutierrez

lgutierrez@kcstar.com

We held our tongue when Swedish Fish Oreos appeared last year.

But Peeps-filled Oreos? We can stay silent no longer.

This is a crime against cookie humanity.

Who’s with us on this?

“That’s right folks, America’s least favorite Easter treat combined forces with America’s favorite cookie,” grumbles The Huffington Post.

This news is making quite a few people cranky. Check out these other declarations of outrage littering the internet since the news of this nefarious new pairing broke.

“Marshmallow Peep Oreos are coming, and our teeth hurt already.” (CNET)

“Oreo takes on Easter with a new flavor to delight and disgust us all.” (Uproxx)

It’s the Peeps filling that’s got folks riled up. Relationship goals don’t exist when it comes to Peeps. You either love ’em or hate ’em.

Anticipation for the new limited-edition Oreos is lining up that way as well.

The cookies hit store shelves on Wednesday, according to Today. But a few people online have apparently already snagged them.

Early reviews? People love ’em and hate ’em, sometimes at the same time.

