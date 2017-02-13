Workshop at Maps Coffee Roasters takes me back to the chocolate bars I made as a kid

I’ll never forget that Saturday morning in late June 1971 when my Nana took me to see “Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory” at the old Waldo Theater on 75th and Washington in Kansas City.
Being only 8 years old, this was the highlight of my week, and I probably surprised my grandmother because I sat for 90 minutes and did not move one bit, watching and listening to every detail of the movie.
C’mon, we’re talking chocolate and this was the first movie about food I could enjoy.
I returned home and immediately wanted to make a chocolate candy bar like Willy Wonka. I remember helping my mother temper melted chocolate on a marble slab and placing it into plastic molds that we purchased at Leewards.
And then the following week it happened, a single item that changed the course of my life. I saw a commercial during Saturday morning cartoons for Cap’n Crunch cereal advertising a Willy Wonka candy factory kit. It was only one dollar and two box tops from Cap’n Crunch. You know what happened from there. The rest is history.
For the remainder of the summer I spent most days preparing my own Oompa Loompa bars and Willy Wonka signature bars. My mother even made some golden tickets that I would place in the wrapper just like in the movie.
I would sell them to my family members and friends. Augustus Gloop, Veruca Salt, Violet Beauregard, Mike Teavee and even Charlie Bucket did not have anything on me.
Did I want a golden ticket to get into the chocolate factory to tour the inventing room, enjoy Everlasting Gobstoppers, swim in the river of chocolate and eat candy mushrooms and edible wallpaper? No way. I had my own Willy Wonka candy kit. My summer was set. Life was a dream and I was in heaven!
Fast forward 46 years. It’s a cold Tuesday night in February and I, along with my wife and eight other chocolate enthusiasts from Slow Food Kansas City, enter Velo Bike Shop in Old Town Lenexa.
Yes, I said bike shop. But it’s also home to Maps Coffee Roasters and Vincent Rodriguez, and what a story he has to tell.
We’re all seated around a table in the front of the store while Vincent prepared some of his latest roasted coffee and a unique cacao tea made from the cacao shell. It was then that he began to talk about his career.
Vincent worked for over 20 years with various coffee companies. Four years ago he left his job at Starbucks to go his own way, on a quest to create the best and freshest cup of coffee you will ever have.
But then there’s this bicycle thing. Yes, he owns the bicycle shop housed in a custom steel frame building. He’s a hands-on, make-things kind of guy who absolutely loves coffee.
In the back of the shop he roasts the green coffee beans on a state-of-the-art Loring Falcon 15K roaster, the most fuel-efficient roaster on the planet. All of his coffees are Arabica, some organic, fair trade and direct trade offerings.
Vincent is very proud that he has packaged coffee for some national companies and his coffee is even used in a special Early Riser Coffee Porter beer for Boulevard Brewery. Vincent wants you to understand that he is a small roaster who respects the farmers of various coffee growing countries and believes in fair trade.
About a year and a half ago, a bicycle enthusiast came in the shop and gave him the idea to roast cacao beans in his coffee roaster. Ding ding! The rest is history.
He is not packaging chocolate at this time. This is a yearlong project of experimenting, testing and tasting. The chocolate will be ready for retail when Vincent feels it is time.
Vincent continued his workshop this particular evening along with a wonderful PowerPoint presentation about the history of the cacao bean, cultivation, fermentation and drying the bean. And he walked us through the process of choosing the best cacao for various flavor profiles along with choosing a percentage of chocolate that was going to be in our finished bar that evening.
Vincent continued on about fanning the chocolate and conching, the most important part of chocolate making. This process develops the flavor of the chocolate, releasing some of the bitterness and gives the chocolate its smooth, melt-in-your-mouth quality.
The conch machine has rollers that continuously knead the chocolate. Over the next hour and a half, Vincent continually added the chocolate nibs to the chocolate conch machine to prepare the base for our chocolate bars.
Vincent gave us a formula on the next step, which was how much cocoa butter and sugar to add to the chocolate to achieve the desired percentage of chocolate in the final bar. Did I mention these are the only three ingredients in his chocolate?
The next step was to watch him temper the chocolate mixture using a unique water bath while his wife, Maria, warmed the marble slab with a hair dryer. He begin the tempering process until they desired temperature was met. From there, he placed the chocolate into the molds by hand and we waited patiently while they dried and then he placed the molds into the refrigerator for just 10 minutes to cool.
Vincent placed chocolate in front of each workshop member. There was no talking. The only sounds you could hear were people savoring the moment — and the chocolate.
I have been to a lot of workshops but I have never seen 10 people so enthralled in one person’s work. We were honored to be the first to ever experience a Vincent Rodriguez Maps chocolate workshop, and we were leaving with our own chocolate bars and with a smile on our faces. Everyone was in such a good mood. Chocolate does that to you. It’s a good thing.
As for me, I was in chocolate nirvana. After the workshop it hit me. This whole time during the workshop I was reliving my time in the movie theater 46 years ago watching Willy Wonka. It was magical indeed. I had the Golden Ticket.
Chef Jasper J. Mirabile Jr. of Jasper’s runs his family’s 62-year-old restaurant with his brother. Mirabile is a culinary instructor, founding member of Slow Food Kansas City and a national board member of the American Institute of Wine and Food. He is host to many famous chefs on his weekly radio show “Live! From Jasper’s Kitchen” on KCMO 710 AM and 103.7 FM. He also sells dressings and sauces.
