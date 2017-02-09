Chow Town

February 9, 2017 12:39 PM

KC Chocolate Challenge: take our poll and watch Star staffers in a blind taste test

By Kathy Lu

klu@kcstar.com

It's practically Valentine’s Day, and we’ve had chocolate on our minds for a while.

In celebration, check out this behind-the-scenes story by Sarah Gish, who visits Andre’s Confiserie Suisse and Russell Stover during their busy season.

Also, we held a taste test challenge in the newsroom last week to see how well six Star staffers -- publisher Tony Berg, features writer Sarah Gish, sports columnist Vahe Gregorian, web editor Mary Kate Metivier, features writer Aaron Randle and food editor Jill Silva -- knew their KC-made confections.

The group sampled chocolate caramels from Andre’s, Bizz & Weezy, Christopher Elbow and Russell Stover, and there were hits and misses. Plus a blooper (true, watch the end).

Finally, take our poll to let us know which KC chocolatier is your favorite!

 

