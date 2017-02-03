Super Bowl signature treats: New England clam chowder and Atlanta peach pies

Celebrate the Super Bowl with New England and Atlanta recipes!
It’s that time year again when everybody is thinking Super Bowl parties. Will it be pizza, sub sandwiches, chicken wings, sticky ribs, party dips and layered casseroles again? What are you bringing to the party this weekend?
Perhaps we should just get down to the basics and use a few recipes from New England and Atlanta, since they are the two teams playing in Super Bowl LI.
I’m thinking old school with New England Clam Chowder. This hearty soup will be the perfect starter for any party
Joseph C. Lincoln (1870-1944) said of the dish: “A New England clam chowder, made as it should be, is a dish to preach about, to chant praises and sing hymns and burn incense before. To fight for. The Battle of Bunker Hill was fought for — or on — clam chowder; part of it at least, I am sure it was. It is as American as the Stars and Stripes, as patriotic as the National Anthem. It is ‘Yankee Doodle in a kettle.’ ”
As for Atlanta and the Falcons, I could probably use the famous Chili Dog from The Varsity or something with Coca-Cola. But when I think of Georgia you think peaches and fried pies. How about Peach Hand Pies? Easy to prepare and easy to make ahead and serve on the buffet. Fried pies also have a great tradition in the South.
It has been noted that women down South always had something left over when it came to the dough and fruit filling so they would make a crescent shaped pie with the leftovers and quickly fry for anyone hanging around the kitchen. Sounds pretty good on a February football game day to me.
So, my friends, whether you are prepping for a party or celebrating at home, no matter what team you are rooting for and no matter who wins the Super Bowl this year, here are a couple of dishes to cheer them along the way.
New England Clam Chowder
2 pieces bacon
1 cup minced onions
1 cup minced green pepper
1 bay leaf
3 cups minced clams
2 cups milk
1 quart of heavy whipping cream
3 potatoes peeled and cut into small cubes
Salt and pepper to taste
1/2 teaspoon dried thyme
2 tablespoons chopped parsley
1 package oyster crackers
Dice bacon and sauté in a pan a few minutes. Add onions and bell peppers and cook for 2 to 3 minutes more.
Transfer to a 4-quart soup pot and add bay leaf, clams, milk and cream. Bring to a boil and reduce heat after five minutes. Add potatoes and continue to cook. Season with salt, pepper, thyme and parsley. Let simmer for 15 to 20 minutes. Remove bay leaf and serve with oyster crackers.
Peach Hand Pies
2 cups peach pie filling
Salt and cinnamon (to taste)
2 tablespoons J. Reiger Whiskey
1 tablespoon chopped Georgia pecans
Pre-made pie dough
2 teaspoons heavy cream
Sugar for dusting
Preheat oven to 375 degrees
Place peaches in a bowl and add salt, cinnamon, bourbon and pecans. Roll out dough and cut out 6 inch circles. Fill with a few tablespoons of peach filling. Fold in half and use a fork to press edges. Cut slits on top. Brush with cream and dust with sugar.
Place on a baking sheet and bake 25 minutes until golden or fry in 375-degree oil on the stove.
